Mary Hannigan: England first up in Nations League for new Ireland manager - whoever that may be...

Well, the new Republic of Ireland manager, whoever that might be and whenever he might be appointed, will have a competitive baptism of fire after Friday morning’s fixtures draw for the Nations League set up a meeting with, of all people, England in Dublin next September. Gavin Cummiskey brings news of the draw that put Ireland in a group with England, Greece and Finland, as well as an update on the search for a successor to Stephen Kenny. “Current England under-21s manager Lee Carsley remains the favourite to be appointed as his replacement on a four-year contract,” he writes, “so there will be plenty of added spice to the games, not that any is ever needed.”

In rugby, Gerry Thornley is anticipating several changes to the Irish side that will take on Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday, injury concerns over a number of players making some of them enforced. Jack Conan is among those in line for a start after making a big impact off the bench in Marseille last Friday, Gerry taking to the Leinster stalwart ahead of the game

Captain Peter O’Mahony is among the injury doubts, but if he is passed fit he will make his 50th Six Nations appearance, almost 12 years, as John O’Sullivan notes, after he made his debut against Italy. John also brings the team news from the under-20 camp, changes expected too to Richie Murphy’s side for tonight’s meeting with Italy in Cork.

Johnny Watterson, meanwhile, writes about “the toxic build up” to Ireland’s basketball game against Israel on Thursday afternoon, when there were no handshakes, no high-fives and no gift-exchanging ahead of the encounter. He disputes Basketball Ireland chief executive John Feehan’s notion that boycotting the game would have been a “gesture” that would have had no impact.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran reports on the GAA’s intention to make its feelings clear on the British government’s Legacy Act, which limits legal redress for families of victims of the Troubles, and he also brings news of GAA director general Tom Ryan’s annual report, among his chief concerns the burden being placed on volunteers.

Sonia O’Sullivan takes a look at Ireland’s prospects at the World Aquatics Championships, Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffin among the 13 Irish swimmers heading for Doha, while in horse racing Brian O’Connor writes about another controversial ruling by the sport’s regulatory board which opted to waive the minimum €1,000 fine imposed on the trainer of a horse that failed a drugs test.

TV Watch: Sky Sports Golf brings you round two of the Qatar Masters (9am-2pm) and Phoenix Open (3pm-1am) today, Shane Lowry starting brightly in the latter tournament. And this evening, Ireland host Italy in the Under-20 Six Nations (Virgin Media Two, 7.15pm).