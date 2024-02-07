Jake Passmore misses out Olympics but daring attempt keeps him in Paris picture

Ireland's Jake Passmore competes in the semi-final of the men's 3m springboard diving event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

A daring fourth-round dive from Jake Passmore wasn’t enough to secure his place in the final of the 3-metre springboard at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, although it does keep alive his chances of making the Paris Olympics in July.

The 18-year-old finished in 17th place, the top-12 securing automatic Olympic qualification. Each country is limited to two divers per event, meaning Passmore has a good chance of securing one of the remaining invitational positions when they are announced in June.

In a strong attempt to make that final, Passmore replaced his fourth dive with a high tariff one, a forward three-and-a-half somersault and one twist. Only he and one other diver in the world have attempted it in Doha.

While the score of 40.70 wasn’t what he wanted, Passmore’s overall score of 364.50 keeps him in Paris contention. He will return to the boards on Saturday for the mixed 3m synchronised final with Clare Cryan.

READ MORE

On Thursday, Cryan goes in her 3m springboard preliminary after missing Paris qualification by just eight points at last year’s World Championships. In all, 56 divers will contest the preliminary round with the top 18 progressing to the semi-final. The top 12 in the semi-final will secure places for Paris.