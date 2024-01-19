Luke Littler throws nine-darter to make more history at Bahrain Masters

Darts sensation Luke Littler had the Bahrain Masters crowd in raptures when hitting a nine-dart finish at the very start of his quarter-final match against Nathan Aspinall on Friday.

He began with two 180s and then managed to throw out on 141 to become the youngest player to ever throw a nine-darter at a television tournament.

“The Nuke”, as he is known, has claimed the record previously held by Michael van Gerwen, who was 17 years old when he threw a perfect leg against Raymond van Barneveld at the Masters of Darts in Hengelo in 2007.

The teenager was playing in just his second PDC event after making his way unheralded to the final at Alexandra Palace, where he eventually lost to Luke Humphries, earlier this month.

He won the second leg against the darts to take a 2-0 lead, only for Aspinall to break back in the third and then hold to make it 2-2. However, Littler was not to be denied and eventually ran out a 6-3 winner with a 116 checkout.

Littler then faced Gerwyn Price, who defeated Humphries 6-4 in his quarter-final but proved no match for the teenage sensation as he prevailed 7-3. Littler added a 170 finish as he hit a remarkable 70 per cent of checkout to book a final against Van Gerwen or Michael Smith. – Guardian