Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Australian Open

The first Grand Slam event of the year, Novak Djokovic is the defending men’s singles champion and is looking to claim the title for an incredible 11th time. In the Serbian’s way stands Russian Daniil Medvedev, as well as new kids on the block, Italian Jannik Sinner and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. For the first time in the tournament’s history, there are six former champions in the women’s singles draw – defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, and Victoria Azarenka. - Eurosport, Jan 14th-28th

National Cup Finals

The basketball cup finals take place at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, Dublin this weekend - with the Men’s and Women’s National Cup games on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Amazingly, all four teams competing in the two main events are from Cork. On Saturday, UCC Blue Demons meet Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU in the men’s decider. The following day, the women’s final sees Catalyst Fr Mathews taking on Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell. - TG4, Saturday & Sunday

Women’s Football

The intercounty season is back up and running. TG4 will show at least one game from each round of the upcoming women’s gaelic football league, beginning with the mouth-watering meeting of 2023 championship winners Dublin and 2023 league champions Kerry at Parnell Park. - TG4, Saturday

MONDAY (Jan 15th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm - Day 2 Australian Open

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - Midnight Kings @ Bucks

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - Wild Card - 1am LA Rams @ Detroit Lions

BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm, 7.30pm-9.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Africa Cup of Nations - 2pm Senegal v Gambia ; 5pm Cameroon v Guinea

; 5pm SNOOKER - ITV4, 6.45pm-10.35pm - Leicester World Grand Prix

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Atalanta v Frosinone

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Africa Cup of Nations - 8pm Algeria v Angola

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League One - 8pm Derby Co v Burton Albion

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - 8.30pm Spurs @ Hawks; 11pm Warriors @ Grizzlies

TUESDAY (Jan 16th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm - Day 3 Australian Open

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - Wild Card - 1am Eagles @ Buccaneers

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - 3.30am Thunder @ Lakers

BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm, 7.30pm-9.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm - Leicester World Grand Prix

CRICKET - TNT Sports 1 from 1.15pm - 2nd T20 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Africa Cup of Nations - 2pm Burkina Faso v Mauritania ; 5pm Tunisia v Namibia ; 8pm Mali v South Africa

; 5pm ; 8pm SOCCER - BBC 1 & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup, 3rd Round Replay - 7.45pm Bristol City v West Ham Utd

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Juventus v Sassuolo

CRICKET - TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm - 1st Test, D1 Australia v West Indies

CRICKET - TNT Sports 3 from 11.30pm - 3rd T20 New Zealand v Pakistan

WEDNESDAY (Jan 17th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm - Day 4 Australian Open

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Nuggets @ 76ers ; 3am Thunder @ Clippers

; 3am BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm, 7.30pm-9.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm - Leicester World Grand Prix

CRICKET - TNT Sports 1 from 1.15pm - 3rd T20 India v Afghanistan

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Africa Cup of Nations - 5pm Morocco v Tanzania ; 8pm DR Congo v Zambia

; 8pm SOCCER - ITV4 & Premier Sports 1 - FA Cup, 3rd Round Replay - 7.45pm Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

CRICKET - TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm - 1st Test, D2 Australia v West Indies

THURSDAY (Jan 18th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm - Day 5 Australian Open

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1.30am Mavericks @ Lakers

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-1.30pm Dubai Desert Classic

BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm, 7.30pm-9.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-5.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Leicester World Grand Prix

CRICKET - TNT Sports 1 from 1.15pm - 3rd T20 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Africa Cup of Nations - 2pm Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau ; 5pm Côte d’Ivoire v Nigeria ; 8pm Egypt v Ghana

; 5pm ; 8pm GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm

LPGA: Tournament of Champions

SOCCER

Copa Del Rey

8.30pm Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid

DARTS - ITV4, 4pm-8pm - Bahrain World Series

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight The American Express

CRICKET - TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm - 1st Test, D3 Australia v West Indies

FRIDAY (Jan 19th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm - Day 6 Australian Open

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Bulls @ Raptors ; 3am Grizzlies @ Timberwolves

; 3am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-1.30pm Dubai Desert Classic

CRICKET - TNT Sports 4 from 5.30am - 4th T20 New Zealand v Pakistan

BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm, 7.30pm-9.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.15pm - Leicester World Grand Prix

RACING ITV3, 1.30pm-4pm Lingfield Park

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Africa Cup of Nations - 2pm Cape Verde v Mozambique ; 5pm Senegal v Cameroon

; 5pm DARTS - ITV4, 4pm-8pm - Bahrain World Series

GAA - TG4 - 7.30pm Connacht FBD Cup Final

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Africa Cup of Nations - 8pm Guinea v Gambia

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 8pm Alavés v Cádiz

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Sunderland v Hull City

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Connacht v Bristol

RUGBY - TNT Sports 2 - Champions Cup - 8pm Glasgow v Toulon

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Challenge Cup - 8pm Gloucester v Castres

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight The American Express

SOCCER Sky Sports Mix

Bundesliga

9.30pm Mainz v Union Berlin

CRICKET - TNT Sports 3 from 11.30pm - 1st Test, D4 Australia v West Indies

SATURDAY (Jan 20th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1.30pm - Day 7 Australian Open

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - 0.30am Nuggets @ Celtics ; 3am Mavericks @ Warriors

; 3am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4am-1pm Dubai Desert Classic

BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.30pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1.30pm-5.05pm World Indoors

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Arsenal v Crystal Palace

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Swansea City v Southampton

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 1pm Rayo Vallecano v Las Palmas ; 3.15pm Granada v Atlético Madrid ; 5.30pm Valencia v Athletic Bilbao ; 8pm Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm Champions Cup

1pm Bulls v Bordeaux Bègles

RUGBY - TNT Sports 2 - Champions Cup - 1pm Harlequins v Ulster ; 3.15pm Racing 92 v Cardiff ; 5.30pm Stade Francais v Stormers

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm RACING - Virgin Media One & UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Ascot

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - Africa Cup of Nations - 2pm Algeria v Burkina Faso

GAA - TG4 - 3pm O’Byrne Cup Final ; Women’s FL – 5.15pm Dublin v Kerry

; Women’s FL – 5.15pm RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Champions Cup - 3.15pm Leicester v Leinster

SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix - Africa Cup of Nations - 5pm Mauritania v Angola

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Serie A - 5pm Roma v Hellas Verona

RUGBY - RTE 2 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions Cup - 5.30pm Munster v Northampton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Brentford v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Scottish Cup, 4th Round - 5.30pm Dumbarton v Rangers

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-midnight The American Express

SNOOKER - ITV3, 6.45pm-10.15pm - Leicester World Grand Prix

BOXING - Sky Sports Arena from 7pm - Liverpool Natasha Jonas v Mikaela Mayer

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Serie A - 7.45pm Udinese v AC Milan

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Saracens v Lyon

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Africa Cup of Nations - 8pm Tunisia v Mali

BASKETBALL - TG4 - Men’s National Cup Final - 8pm UCC Demons v IGD Ballincollig

NBA - TNT Sports 3 - 8pm Bucks @ Pistons

NFL - Sky Sports NFL from 8.30pm Divisional round ties (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.05pm Match of the Day

CRICKET - TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm - 1st Test, D5 Australia v West Indies

CRICKET - TNT Sports 4 from 11.30pm - 5th T20 New Zealand v Pakistan

SUNDAY (Jan 21st)