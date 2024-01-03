New programme offers €30,000 to angling clubs

Angling clubs, groups and associations nationwide have been invited to apply for sponsorship funding before the January 19th, 2024 application deadline. Photograph: iStock

Details have been announced of a €30,000 sponsorship programme for 2024 by Inland Fisheries Board (IFI). The programme is one of the main funding mechanisms to promote angling in Ireland.

Last year 71 angling events including national and international competitions and festivals, coaching and juvenile outreach events, public awareness events, supporting international teams competing overseas and other angling-related initiatives.

The fund will have a particular focus on promoting sustainable angling tourism in rural areas while also supporting initiatives aimed at beginners and young anglers.

Angling clubs, groups and associations nationwide are now invited to apply for sponsorship funding before the January 19th, 2024 application deadline. Requests for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance can be made throughout the year.

Examples of teams, competitions and events awarded sponsorship in 2023 include:

The National Junior Boat Fishing Competition, hosted by Newport Sea Angling Club in Co Mayo.

Lough Ree King of the Lake International Pike Festival.

The world Club Feeder Championships at Lough Muckno, Co Monaghan.

Development days and coaching programmes held by fishing clubs nationwide

The Rosslare Small Boats Festival in Wexford.

Irish youth international teams competing at Home Nations and world Championships in the Netherlands, Wales and Portugal.

Newport SAC junior members get ready to fish – IFI sponsorship recipient in 2023

More than 327,000 adults “go fishing” according to Ipsos/MRBI, while 18 per cent in Ireland that had never been fishing before said that they are “likely” to try angling in the future (Amárach Research).

Suzanne Campion, head of finance and corporate services, said: “We have the unique opportunity through the Sponsorship Programme to assist those who wish to go fishing for the first time, and to highlight the importance of biodiversity, conservation and sustainable recreational fishing.

Application details on sponsorship programme 2024 is available at IFI website.

Illegal salmon nets

Tom Corry and Flan Considine, both from Clarecastle, Co Clare, were recently observed by fisheries officers setting four illegal salmon nets across the river Fergus in Ennis. The officers managed to release three salmon alive to the water, but three salmon were dead. The case was heard at Ennis District Court on October 27th, 2023. The court heard how, when apprehended, Mr Corry and Mr Considine were in possession of an illegally-caught salmon.

When officers subsequently retrieved the nets that were set in the river, another five salmon were caught there.

Three dead salmon caught in nets on River Fergus

Mr Corry was fined €200 and Mr Considine was fined €100. Both were ordered to pay costs of €615 each which occurred on June 9th 2023. During the investigation a boat was also seized.

David McInerney, IFI Director, said: “The river Fergus is closed to salmon fishing. Any illegal fishing puts further pressure on a very important and iconic wild Irish fish. In 1971, a total of 1.2 million wild salmon returned to Ireland. Last year, that number was just 171,697 – representing a fall of 86 per cent.”

Annamoe Trout Fisheries

The team get-together at Annamoe Trout Fisheries in Co Wicklow was won by Stewart McGrane and Steven Byrne with a total of 11 trout.

Stewart McGrane (left) and Steven Byrne (right), winners of get-together at the Annamoe Trout Fisheries with owner Brian Nally

If you have an angling story to share, please email angling@irishtimes.com