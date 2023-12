Two sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Leopardstown

That weird middle-bit between Christmas and New Year’s is at least partially filled every year by four days of National Hunt racing at Leopardstown. The festival boosts seven Grand One races, including the Racing Post Novice Chase on Tuesday, the Paddy Power Chase and Paddy Power Future Champions Hurdle on Wednesday, Savills Chase and Christmas Hurdle on Thursday, and the Matheson Hurdle and the Neville Hotels Novice Chase on Day Four. – RTÉ, Tuesday-Friday

Celtic v Rangers

These two squeeze into a league that’s a few sizes too small for them, but when they meet it’s always an occasion – usually a fiery, intense one. As usual these two will meet in the Old Firm derby occupying the first and second spots in the Scottish Premiership. Expect lots of heat, no matter how cold it is on the day. – Sky Sports, Saturday

MONDAY (Christmas Day)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 5pm Bucks @ Knicks ; 7.30pm Warriors @ Nuggets ; 10pm Celtics @ Lakers

; 7.30pm ; 10pm NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 6pm Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs ; 9.30pm New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

; 9.30pm CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 11.30pm – 2nd Test, D1 Australia v Pakistan

TUESDAY (St Stephen’s Day)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1am 76ers @ Heat ; 3.30am Mavericks @ Suns

; 3.30am NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7am – 1st Test, D1 South Africa v India

BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 8am – Tokyo Naoya Inoue v Marlon Tapale

RACING – Virgin Media One, 12.30pm-3pm; UTV, 12.30pm-3pm Kempton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Preston North End v Leeds Utd

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Newcastle Utd v Nottingham Forest ; 3pm Bournemouth v Fulham ; 5.30pm Burnley v Liverpool ; 8pm Man Utd v Aston Villa

; 3pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm RACING – RTÉ 2, 1pm-3.20pm Leopardstown

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Premier League – 3pm Sheffield Utd v Luton Town

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 3pm Dundee v Celtic

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5.15pm Scarlets v Ospreys

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.15pm Birmingham City v Stoke City ; 7.45pm Ipswich Town v Leicester City

; 7.45pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Munster v Leinster

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.50pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 1am Timberwolves @ Thunder

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm – 2nd Test, D2 Australia v Pakistan

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm World Championship

WEDNESDAY (Dec 27th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 1am Timberwolves @ Thunder

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am – 1st Test, D2 South Africa v India

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

RACING – RTÉ 2, 1pm-3.35pm Leopardstown

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Chelsea v Crystal Palace

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 8pm Hibernian v Hearts

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Everton v Man City

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 11.30pm – 2nd Test, D3 Australia v Pakistan

THURSDAY (Dec 28th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Bucks @ Nets

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am – 1st Test, D3 South Africa v India

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 7.45am – 1st ODI India v Australia

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

RACING – RTÉ 2, 1pm-3.20pm Leopardstown

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Brighton v Tottenham

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 8.15pm Arsenal v West Ham Utd

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 11.30pm – 2nd Test, D4 Australia v Pakistan

FRIDAY (Dec 29th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Pistons @ Celtics ; 3am Heat @ Warriors

; 3am NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am – 1st Test, D4 South Africa v India

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm World Championship

RACING – RTÉ 2, 1pm-3.20pm Leopardstown

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Napoli v Monza ; 7.45pm Genoa v Inter Milan

; 7.45pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 5.30pm Fiorentina v Torino ; 7.45pm Lazio v Frosinone

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 6pm Southampton v Plymouth Argyle ; 8.15pm West Brom v Leeds Utd

; 8.15pm RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Bristol v Exeter

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Top 14 – 8pm Clermont v Bordeaux Bègles

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 11.30pm – 2nd Test, D5 Australia v Pakistan

SATURDAY (Dec 30th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 2am Thunder @ Nuggets

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am – 1st Test, D5 South Africa v India

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 7.45am – 2nd ODI India v Australia

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 11.30am Atalanta v Lecce

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7.30pm-11.30pm London

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Luton Town v Chelsea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Celtic v Rangers

RACING – Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm; ITV4, 1pm-4pm Newbury

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Man City v Sheffield Utd

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Edinburgh v Glasgow

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Northampton v Sale

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5pm Stormers v Sharks

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Serie A – 5pm Hellas Verona v Salernitana

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm AC Milan v Sassuolo ; 7.45pm Juventus v Roma

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 & ITV4 – English Premiership – 5.30pm Harlequins v Gloucester

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Top 14 – 8.05pm La Rochelle v Toulouse

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 10pm Heat @ Jazz ; 1.30am Mavericks @ Warriors

; 1.30am SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (New Year’s Eve)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

TENNIS – Sky Sports Mix, 1am-9am Brisbane International

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Top 14 – 1pm Castres v Perpignan

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 2pm Fulham v Arsenal

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3pm Leicester v Bath

NFL – Sky Sports NFL from 5pm Week 17 (TBA)

(TBA) NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 8pm Hawks @ Wizards

SOCCER – BBC 2, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2

MONDAY (Jan 1st)