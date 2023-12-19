Basketball Ireland reveal plans for €35m redevelopment of National Basketball Arena

Basketball Ireland has announced plans for a €35m redevelopment of the National Basketball Arena, with planning permission submitted on December 19th.

It would see the new multi-sport and multi-use arena double its capacity to 3,300. The proposed works would get under way in the summer of 2025 and are expected to take 18 months, completed in time for the start of the 2026/27 season.

The 8,000 square metre facility will have space for four basketball courts, it will be a fully accessible and inclusive facility for all sports participants. It will also house a gym and cafe, along with corporate facilities and office space for Basketball Ireland staff.

The project has the support of Badminton Ireland, Irish Squash and Volleyball Ireland, who have all expressed an interest in using the new state-of-the-art amenity.

Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan, said: “The new arena will be the home of Irish basketball and illustrates the passion and drive within the organisation to continue the growth of the game.”