Rhys McClenaghan wins RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has been named the RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year for 2023.

The Antrim man won the gold medal in the pommel horse event at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, and claimed his second European Championship pommel horse gold in a memorable year.

Brighton’s teenage striker Evan Ferguson was named RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year as 2023 saw him become only the fourth player ever to score a Premier League hat-trick at 18 years of age.

Andy Farrell was revealed as the RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year as his Ireland team won the Six Nations Grand Slam in a year in which he was also named World Rugby Coach of the Year.

The all-conquering Limerick hurlers swept all before them again in 2023 and were named winners of the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year award.

Finally, paralympic sprinter Jason Smyth was inducted into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame. The Paralympic and world champion retired this year having never lost a competitive Para Athletics event throughout his entire career.