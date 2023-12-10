Ireland take T20 decider to secure historic series win in Zimbabwe

Harry Tector made an unbeaten half-century as Ireland completed a series win in Zimbabwe for the first time. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

3rd T20 international, Harare: Zimbabwe 140-6 (20 ovs) (R Burl 36; G Delany 2-8, J Little 2-21, C Young 2-27) lost to Ireland 141-4 (18.4 ovs) (H Tector 54no, G Dockrell 49no; B Mavuta 1-17) by 6 wkts. Ireland win the series 2-1.

An unbeaten 104-run fifth-wicket partnership between Harry Tector and George Dockrell handed Ireland their first series win in Zimbabwe, after winning the three-match series 2-1.

Coming together with the visitors at 37 for four after seven overs, Tector (54 not out) and Dockrell (49 not out) reeled off 104 runs in 70 balls to reach the 141-run target with eight balls to spare.

Tector, who hit his fourth career T20I half-century, finished as the top-scorer for the series with 126 runs at 63 with a strike rate of 121.15. The YMCA man struck 24, 48 and 54 not out in a series to remember and was awarded player of the series.

READ MORE

Dockrell finished agonisingly one run short of what would have been his second T20I half-century, but gained solace after being named player of the match for his powerhouse 32-ball innings which included three sixes and three fours.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bowl, Ireland would have felt early justification when Josh Little (two for 21) struck with his first ball of the second over. However, the home side hit the accelerator, scoring 37 off the next 32 balls, with Brian Bennett (27 off 19 balls) being the main antagonist, striking a number of cross-bat shots over and to the boundary.

Three quick wickets then fell, sparked by a spell of two for eight off two accurate overs by leg-spinner Gareth Delany. The Leinster player varied his flight and pace to great effect, prising out Wessly Madhevere and Bennett.

The momentum of the innings then swung from team-to-team, with Ryan Burl – stand-in captain after Sean Williams had to withdraw with injury – struck 38 off 28 balls before belting a cover drive straight to Delany.

The final total of 140 for six was potentially a below-par score but on a wearing pitch the run chase was never going to be straightforward.

Ireland started with intent, but soon found themselves at 29 for three after 4.3 overs. Curtis Campher’s subsequent dismissal heralded the Tector/Dockrell partnership – and the pair never looked troubled as they set about chasing down the winning target.

The two Leinster Lightning batters may have struck five maximums and six boundaries during their stand, but it was their running between the wickets and regular turnover of strike that was the feature of their partnership.

This was the second unbeaten century stand for the fifth wicket involving Dockrell after he and Campher hit 119 against Scotland at the T20 World Cup last year.

In a further accolade, Ireland’s Craig Young claimed bowler of the series taking five wickets at 16 with an economy rate of 6.67.

The two sides now have a two-day break before starting a three-match ODI series at the same venue on Wednesday.