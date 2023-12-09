Ireland edge thriller with Zimbabwe as George Dockrell sets up series decider

George Dockrell hit the winning runs to help Ireland level the T20 series with Zimbabwe in Harare. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Harare: Zimbabwe 165-5 (20 ovs) (C Madande 44no, T Kamunhukamwe 39, R Burl 38no; M Adair 2-28) lost to Ireland 166-6 (19.4 ovs) (H Tector 48, C Campher 37; R Ngarava 2-33) by 4 wkts. Series level 1-1.

George Dockrell’s late boundary sealed a dramatic Twenty20 win for Ireland over Zimbabwe and set up a Sunday decider in the three-match series in Harare.

Dockrell hit a two followed by a boundary in the final over as the tourists recovered from the loss of early wickets to scramble to victory with two balls to spare.

Zimbabwe looked to build on their opening win as they reached 165 for five at the end of their allotted 20 overs, bolstered by an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 87 between Clive Madande (44 not out) and Ryan Burl (38 not out).

The hosts made early inroads into the Ireland order before top-scoring Harry Tector (48) and Curtis Campher (37) steadied the ship.

Ireland still looked likely to come up short before Dockrell stepped up to keep the series alive.