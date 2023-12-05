Sport

Daniel Wiffen wins European Championship gold medal in 400m freestyle

Armagh swimmer knocks off almost three seconds of his own Irish record to overcome World Championships podium disappointment

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen reacts after competing during the Men's 400m Freeestyle Final competition of the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Bucharest. Photograph: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Tue Dec 5 2023 - 17:41

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen has won a gold medal in the 400m freestyle at the European Short Course Championships, setting a new Irish record in the process.

Wiffen, who came fourth in the 1500m freestyle at the World Championships in July, overcame that podium disappointment emphatically on Tuesday, touching home in a time of 3:35.47 in Otopeni, Romania.

Silver medal Lithuania's Danas Rapsys (L), gold medal Ireland's Daniel Wiffen on the podium with Lithuania's Danas Rapsys (left) and Belgium's Lucas Henveaux (right). Photograph: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to today, Wiffen’s previous career best was 3:38.4, which he set at the 2022 Irish Championships. Wiffen’s time in Romania places him marginally outside the top-10 performers of all time at this distance.

‘My goal is that Olympic gold’ - Daniel Wiffen has been talking like no Irish swimmer before him ]

Wiffen’s time was over a second faster than the runner-up, Danas Rapsys of Lithuania who touched home in 3:37.8. Lucas Henveaux of Belgium, who set a new national record of his own, stopped the clock at 3:37.91 to take the bronze medal.

LATEST STORIES