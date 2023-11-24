Mary Hannigan: Katie Taylor under no illusions heading into Saturday’s ‘must-win’ fight

Katie Taylor would very much prefer to do all her talking in the ring. “I hate all these press conferences… there’s nothing (more) to say, I’m just ready to fight at this stage,” she told the media on Thursday when they gathered to hear her thoughts on Saturday’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena. After May’s defeat to the English fighter, the first of her professional career, she’s under no illusions about the pressure on her this time around. “It’s a must-win fight for me,” Johnny Watterson heard her concede.

Taylor, as we know, was a handy footballer in her time, representing Ireland at underage and senior level, although in the sporting all-rounder stakes Vikki Wall has an even broader CV. The former Gaelic footballer of the year and two-time All Ireland winner with Meath had a spell playing Aussie Rules with North Melbourne, but is now signed up with the Irish rugby sevens squad and is targeting a place at next summer’s Olympic Games. Her career path is, writes Johnny, “a fascinating study in ambition and audacity”. Also in rugby, Gerry Thornley talks to Andrew Porter who is back in action for Leinster after taking a three week break following the World Cup. “I think I probably took it harder than a lot of people,” he says of Ireland’s exit at the quarter-final stage. South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber had, of course, a considerably happier time of it in France, Nathan Johns wondering if he’s already having an impact on how Leinster are operating even before taking up his role as their defence coach.

In Gaelic games, Seán Cavanagh tells Seán Moran that he’s still getting over the shock of Mickey Harte’s appointment as Derry manager, likening it to Alex Ferguson taking over Liverpool. Our Seán also talks to Dublin hurler Dónal Burke who is still on the road to recovery after picking up a serious hamstring injury last June, ruling him out of Na Fianna’s march to the Leinster semi-finals.

Gavin Cummiskey, meanwhile, brings news that the FAI has parted ways with Stephen Kenny’s entire coaching team as they set about finding his successor. They’re also trying to find a replacement for Vera Pauw, Eileen Gleeson, the current interim coach, once again ruling herself out of the running on Thursday. She’s not afraid of making tough decisions, though, leaving Amber Barrett out of her latest squad for next month’s games against Hungary and Northern Ireland.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor looks at Cheltenham’s “overwhelming status in the National Hunt calendar”. So overwhelming “even an upcoming glut of Grade One contests on both sides of the Irish Sea can’t shake a pervasive sense of before the Lord Mayor’s Ball.”

TV Watch: The Irish provinces are’t in URC action until Saturday, but you can pass the time until then by watching Cardiff v Stormers (TG4 and Premier Sports 1, 7.35pm) or Edinburgh v Benetton (Premier Sports 2, 7.35pm). And in football, Cologne host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (Sky Sports Mix, 7.30pm). After only scoring 17 goals in his first 11 league games, can Harry Kane finally find some form?