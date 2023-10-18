Irish international cricket umpire Paul Reynolds dies after long illness

Irish international cricket umpire Paul Reynolds has died at the age 50 after a long illness.

Reynolds has been a member of the International Cricket Council’s international umpires panel since 2018, standing in his first international in August of that year when Ireland played Afghanistan in Bready. He went on to officiate in 50 matches at the top level. His final international came in August of this year when Ireland played India in Malahide.

He also stood in five First Class matches and was a regular umpire on the domestic scene, including men’s interprovincials and the women’s Super Series.

Earlier this year, Reynolds was recognised at the Irish Cricket Awards for his outstanding contribution and service to Irish cricket. He was nominated by Cricket Leinster after taking up a number of voluntary administrative positions, with the union saying he was “vital in terms of contributing to the good governance of the game in the province”.

Before his umpiring career, Reynolds was a wicketkeeper-batter for Leinster Cricket Club in Rathmines, Co Dublin.

“Everyone is heartbroken to hear that Paul Reynolds has passed away,” said the club in a social media statement. “Paul was THAT guy who did everything. The website, fixtures, committees, captain, player and everything in between . . but most of all he was a great friend to everyone.”

“Paul leaves behind a huge legacy in cricket in Ireland and in Leinster in particular,” said Cricket Leinster in a statement. “His dedication to the game never wavered during his illness and the vast majority of people wouldn’t even have been aware that he was unwell for so long. It is a testament to his character and fortitude that he continued to serve the game, as both an administrator and an umpire, until shortly before his passing.”

Brian MacNeice, chair of Cricket Ireland, said that Reynolds was the “consummate professional” and an international umpire of “the highest quality”.

“I know his umpiring colleagues will be hurting with the news of his passing, but Paul has left an indelible legacy that will benefit many for years to come,” he said. “He has shown that Irish umpires can operate at the highest levels of the international game and I have no doubt he would have taken immense pride in those that will follow in his footsteps at that level in the future.”

Paul Reynolds (right) stood in his final international in August when Ireland's T20I vs India was rained off. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Reynolds was born in Crawley, England before moving to Dublin in 1995. He joined Leinster Cricket Club that year and has been a member ever since. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, three sons Lestyn, Rhys and Ieuan, brothers David and Mark and his father, Clive.