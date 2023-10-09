Angling Notes: Man successfully prosecuted for using barbed fishing hook in river Lee

Triple barbed hook lure, rod and reel, as seized in the river Lee incident that led to the prosecution of Stephen Hackett.

Stephen Hackett of Leitrim Street, Cork, was found guilty of using a barbed fishing hook, refusing to provide personal details when asked and impeding a fisheries officer.

At the hearing on September 20th this year, Cork District Court was told Mr Hackett was observed fishing with a barbed hook (prohibited under a river Lee bylaw) at Jennings Pool on the north bank of the Lee south channel on August 6th, 2022.

Fisheries officer Stephen Kiely said Mr Hackett refused to provide his name and address when requested to do so, and generally impeded the investigation. Fines of €250 were imposed for each of the three offences.

Mr Hackett was also ordered to pay costs of €350 to Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI). He was found guilty of two breaches of Section 301 (7) of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959 and one breach of the 2006 (River Lee) Bylaw No. 811.

Mr Hackett did not appear in court.

He had also been prosecuted by IFI in July this year at Fermoy District Court, where he was fined €500, plus €350 in costs to IFI for similar offences.

Sean Long, director at IFI, said: “The use of triple barbed hooks is completely banned on this section of the river Lee. Single barbless hooks cause less injuries to the fish. They are easier to remove and also reduce handling time, which can be an important factor influencing survival.”

International pairs

Krzystof Sibiga with his zander at the world boat coarse angling championships in Latvia.

The Lure Angling Team Ireland participated in the world championships in Riga, Latvia, last week. Competing in pairs, squad members Daniel Nesbitt and Danny Colleran, and Aidan O’Connor and Krzystof Sibiga are new to the international scene guided by David Dennis, as they commenced two days of training.

With zander a new species for some, the first day went well with pike, zander and perch caught. More exploration on day two entailed the Lielupe and Daugava rivers, which flow through the heart of the city from the Gulf of Riga, with the fishing area also encompassing lakes Kisezers, Juglas Ezers, Lielais Baltezers and Mazais Baltezers.

Qualifiers are now open for the 2024 squad with the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) hosting the championships in Ireland. See https://www.ncffi.ie/2024-boat-team-qualifiers/

The next round takes place on the Upper Erne and also serves as the All Ireland lure angling championships. Please book here on the NCFFI website.

Club match in Cavan

Damian Folytn at the CM Lakelands Club match at Annaghierin Lough, Co Cavan, with his winning catch.

Fishing was very good especially in the deep pegs, with plenty of small skimmers during CM Lakelands Club match on Annaghierin Lough, Co Cavan, last weekend. Results: 1, D Foltyn, 10.390kg; 2, M Killan, 9.47kg; 3, D Fairhurst, 9.300kg.

This location is the venue for the NCFFI youth feeder championships. Entry fee is €10 with categories for Under 15′s and Under 25′s. Book here on the NCFFI website.

Welsh success story

In the heart of mid-Wales, there is a conservation success story to celebrate along the banks of the river Clywedog, a tributary of the River Severn.

Hidden away along the course of the Clywedog lay Cribynau Weir, a concrete relic from the 1950s. Though it had long outlived its intended purpose related to the Llyn Clywedog Reservoir, this structure was a significant challenge to the river’s health.

It acted as a barrier to fish migration, disrupted sediment flow and impacted habitat quality. The consequences were evident with fish populations struggling, particularly the trout.

Thanks to the dedication and collaboration of multiple stakeholders, this redundant barrier to fish migration has been removed, ushering in a new era for this watery environment.

In his blog, Jason Jones, senior fisheries officer in mid-Wales takes us through the challenges and significant benefits to both the environment and community.