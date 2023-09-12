Mary Hannigan: Chaos, order and rising temperatures at the Rugby World Cup

South Africa's display against Scotland served to underline why they are one of the tournament favourites. Photograph: Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images

Armed with their laptops and copious supplies of factor 50, the Irish Times crew in France bring us the latest from the World Cup where the organisers have vowed to do better after a less than smooth opening weekend.

In his Letter From Marseille, John O’Sullivan reports on the chaos England and Argentina fans had to endure before their nations’ meeting in the city on Saturday, interminable queues and a paucity of facilities in the stadium, notably food and bottled water, among the issues.

Mind you, John hints at having endured an ordeal of his own when he asks: “What do you call five media people stuck in a lift? Most would respond, ‘a start’.”

Gerry Thornley, meanwhile, reflects on an opening round of games that “despite the potential for an upset or two, ultimately reaffirmed the established order”.

Tonga will attempt to give that order a rattle when they take on Ireland in Nantes next Saturday when, no doubt, there’ll be a sizeable green-clad contingent in the crowd. “The travelling support has been incredible,” James Lowe tells Gerry, “you can’t bloody get away from the Irish.”

Initially, when Josh van der Flier saw that the Tonga match wouldn’t kick off until 9.0 in the evening, he dreaded the long day. But after experiencing the heat during the Romania game, which prompted him to shed his customary scrum cap, he’s a relieved man. “I’d happily play at midnight if it’s a bit cooler,” he tells Johnny Watterson.

The referees experienced a bit of heat themselves over the opening weekend, none more so than Mathew Carley whose officiating in the Wales v Fiji game will, writes Owen Doyle, “need to be reviewed in depth”. Owen’s verdict: “The islanders have every reason to be furious.”

Owen wasn’t too impressed either, incidentally, with Mack Hansen “parading in his underwear” after the Romania game. It wasn’t, he alleges, “a particularly decorous sight”. Poor Mack.

And poor Stephen Kenny. Gavin Cummiskey has a notion that he will no longer be Republic of Ireland manager by the time the October international window comes around. FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill is scheduled to address Kenny’s future – or lack of it – at a media briefing on Thursday when he will also be questioned on the decision to part company with Vera Pauw.

While Ireland can’t buy a win under Kenny, Ballygunner’s hurlers have forgotten how to lose. Gordon Manning talks to Dessie Hutchinson, a former under-19 Irish soccer international, who helped the club to their 10th successive Waterford title on Sunday. “The kids in Ballygunner’s juvenile section cannot remember a season when the club’s senior hurlers did not return to the parish with all the loot.” Spoilt.

TV watch: While it’s been nothing but a tale of woe for our senior soccer team of late, the under-21s have been having a happier time of it, Aidomo Emakhu kick-starting their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with a 96th-minute winner against Turkey last week. They’ll expect to make it two wins from two when they take on San Marino in Cork this evening (RTÉ 2, kick-off 7.30). And Virgin Media Two have live coverage of the, eh, friendly between Scotland and England in Glasgow (kick-off 7.45).