Evan Ferguson’s injury demolishes any lingering optimism over European campaign

Evan Ferguson, who hit a hat trick in his most recent premier league match, has been ruled out through injury from the Republic of Ireland's next two qualifying matches. Photograph: Getty Images

But sure how could it be good, says you. When Evan Ferguson, the one bit of good news on Stephen Kenny’s horizon, was suddenly ruled out of this week’s games against France and the Netherlands on Tuesday, it demolished any optimism we might have clung onto for European qualification. Gavin Cummiskey reports from the Ireland camp ahead of tomorrow night’s game in the Parc des Princes.

For what it’s worth, Ireland still go into these games with a chance, albeit a vanishing one. The players have been talking this week about needing four points at least from the two games, which feels unlikely to outsiders, even if they are keen to stress that it can be done. We’ll see.

In rugby, Gordon D’Arcy’s column looks at the build-up for the various contenders for the Rugby World Cup and the aspects that will stand to them through the tournament. “While the Irish game is built on pace and accuracy, a key fundamental element is work-rate and that is down to the individual,” writes the former Ireland centre. “The Irish players’ ethic in this regard on and off the ball has been incredible for as long as I can remember under [Andy] Farrell.”

In the Ireland camp, Paul O’Connell was the coach on media duties yesterday in Tours. O’Connell is never one to say things for the sake of it so when he had no hesitation in declaring that this Ireland team was “further down the tracks than any Irish team I played in”, you have to take notice.

The Irish Open starts tomorrow in the K Club and Philip Reid has a brilliant breakdown of the closing stretch of holes, which can make or break any tournament held at the Kildare venue. Pádraig Harrington talked to him about Rory McIlroy’s closing stretch to win in 2016, calling his second shot on the 16th, “probably one of the greatest golf shots ever hit”.

Meanwhile, in Gaelic games, Seán Moran’s column today takes a deep breath and dives into the always murky world of the rule-book and finds some club championships are being thrown into chaos by a new rule around scoring differences that was brought in at Congress in February. “All of this may appear – to put it charitably – a bit impenetrable,” Seán writes, “but it has real consequences for championships and county administrations. There are further challenges in the pipeline in other counties and provincial councils will be busy.”

On Telly: Time for the remaining quarter-finals at the US Open, including childhood friends Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev facing off around 5.00pm. (Sky Sports Main Event from 3.30)