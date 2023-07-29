Daniel Wiffen qualifies for the 1500m Freestyle final at World Aquatics Championships

On the penultimate day of racing at the World Aquatics Championships Team Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen qualified for the 1500m Freestyle final.

Wiffen will compete in Sunday’s final in Fukuoka, Japan after an impressive heat swim of 14:43.50. Wiffen lead for much of the race with the USA’s Bobby Finke (14:43.06) by his side. Finke took over the lead at the 1000m mark and the pair were separated in the end by only 0.44 seconds. The duo secured the centre lines for the final with the two fastest preliminary times. 800m Freestyle World Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tunisia) was the next fastest qualifier winning the third heat in 14:49.53.

Talking to the media after the race, Wiffen said: “It was great, my strategy was to go in and break up the field and I did that quite well and then after about 500m sit back on a good pace that would get me through to the final so I did that, it was good, a good race as well there with the American Bobby Finke, but it was all right, it was fun.

“I think I’m still going with my aspirations of hitting that world record (14:31.01), I need to get out now, get some recovery done for tomorrow night, 36 hours, get that done and have a good final. It hurt a little, but I’m holding back still, so still have that bit left.”

Wiffen’s best time is a 14:34.91, which he swam in Sweden earlier this year. That swim has him ranked as the fifth fastest man in the world ever and is the fastest time of any of the swimmers competing in Sunday’s final (at 12.16pm Irish time).

Also, in action this morning, Danielle Hill clocked 25.55 in the 50m Freestyle in her final individual swim of the Championships.