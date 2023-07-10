On the fly in Co Mayo

Two-time winner of the world cup trout angling championships, the late Robbie O’Grady from Ballinrobe, Co Mayo on Lough Mask in 1977

WAY back in 1953 the first world trout fly fishing competition was held on Lough Mask in Co Mayo by Castlebar and District Trout Anglers’ Association. Seventy years later, the five-day event remains the largest wild brown trout competition in Ireland and throughout the world.

Although quite a few changes have taken place along the way, it continues to attract anglers from far afield to ply their skills on this magnificent 20,000-acre limestone lough which holds an abundance of prime wild brown trout.

In the early days, the competition took place across the Easter weekend often in wintery conditions. Indeed, in the first competition, a northeast wind drove snow over the lake with surrounding hills deep in snow.

Greenheart and split cane rods were the order of the day and local hardy boatmen rowed anglers around the lake in search of trout. Westport angler Jack Stack took the honours as the first world cup winner with one fish for 2lb 2oz.

In 1954, first prize still stands out today as truly astounding with the winner, John McManus (a second win for Westport), driving away in a Ford Popular car (sponsored by J Burke & Son from Castlebar). The same angler caught the heaviest fish of 3lb 14.5oz and won his heat with three fish.

The Connaught Telegraph reported that when the news of McManus’ win trickled through Westport the town was agog with excitement. There was a stampede of people to Westport Railway Station as the champion had to pass this point from Lough Mask. A triumphal parade through the town followed led by Westport Brass Band to the Octagon where a huge reception was organised.

Ten years later, it was decided to transfer the competition to the August weekend. Reasons given included the perception that April/May coincided with the Mayfly season and boatmen were otherwise engaged. The competition would also fall under the auspices of the world cup trout angling committee.

Numerous important landmarks followed down through the years including the opening of the competition by the President of Ireland, Mary Robinson in 1994. Also significant is the fact that four anglers hold the distinction of winning the competition on two occasions, i.e. Robbie O’Grady (1964/1976); Brendan Moran (1991/2007); Derry Ryan (1994/2000) and Aidan Hodgins (2011/2014).

(References taken from Denis Kelleher’s book ‘Another World on Mask’.)

This year’s event will be held from August 2nd to 6th on Lough Mask, fishing out from Cushlough Bay. Closing date for entries is July 19th. Entries to Esther Sweeney, 30 Lakelawns, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. Tel: 087-222 2867. Further details re 2023 competition at worldcuptroutfly.com.

Greater than 40cm

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has opened the final draw for anglers who wish to keep wild salmon and sea trout greater than 40cm from the Lower River Lee in Cork, this year.

On Monday 24th July, the remaining 45 ‘brown tags’ will be allocated. Anglers can apply now at: www.fisheriesireland.ie. Three quarters of the 180 tags have already been issued through a series of online lotteries.

Tags must be placed on harvested fish along with a blue tag as proof it was lawfully caught.

These identification rules are in force until the season closes on September 30th, 2023. Previous online draws took place in January, March and May.

Anglers with a 2023 rod licence, not allocated a brown tag, are only permitted to fish for salmon and sea trout greater than 40cm on a ‘catch and release’ basis.

All Ireland Youth Championships

The All Ireland Youth Championships took place at Gaulmoylestown Lake nr. Mullingar last weekend where groups of U-15s and U-20s fished a three-hour match for the championship trophies, medals and tackle prizes.

In the U-15 section, Jack Norris (9 years) came out tops with a winning weight of 32.190kg, followed by Luke Tully (13 years) on 31.780kg and in third position Alfie Prout (10 years) with 18.410kg.

Youth international Brian Clark won the U-20 section with a massive catch of 62.080kg followed by John Collins on 38.910kg and Robbie McKeown with 12.190kg.

Gaulmoylestown offers superb fishing for young anglers and, situated in the midlands, is accessible to all.

- Erne Anglers is holding a junior evening league on Tuesdays 11th, 18th and 25th July to encourage youngsters into angling sport while Enfield AC continue with its junior sessions on the Royal Canal over the coming weeks.

- Summer camps are taking place in Northern Ireland where children aged 10-16yrs will complete the first steps of the Anglers’ Skills Award Pathway, a programme to introduce a lifetime passion for angling. All equipment is provided. Register at ncffi.ie/fish-camp

- The last of the youth development days takes place on July 22nd at Oaklands Lake, New Ross. The series is designed to create a pool of young anglers with a view to progressing to championship level to participate at the world youth championships in the coming years.

All information and booking details can be found at ncffi.ie