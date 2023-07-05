Ireland Under-20s show courage in adversity to set up showdown with South Africa

Richie Murphy’s Ireland squad showed courage and determination in adversity as they beat Fiji 47-27 to qualify for the Under-20 World Championship semi-finals against host nation South Africa in the Athlone stadium, Cape Town on Sunday (3.30pm, Irish time, live on Virgin Media).

The tragic deaths in Greece and that of scrumhalf Jack Oliver’s father, Greig following a paragliding collision in Cape Town extracted a massive emotional tariff but a young side with 10 changes from the win over Australia had enough rugby self-possession and quality to see off their opponents, scoring seven tries. Fijian captain Moti Murray presented a jersey to his Irish counterpart Diarmuid Mangan, a lovely gesture of respect to the deceased ahead of their traditional Cibi pre-game war dance.

Gordon Manning caught up with Zac Tuohy in Melbourne as the former Laois footballer prepares to break Jim Stynes record for the most appearances by an Irish man in the AFL. Tuohy will made his 265th appearance when his Geelong Cats team take on North Melbourne at the weekend.

The 33-year-old has spent 12 years in the AFL, dating back to his debut for Carlton in June 2011. Whatever he goes on to achieve in Aussie Rules, he still has one or two Gaelic football ambitions. “I played a few league games before I left but I never played a senior championship game for Laois. That’s still on my mind.

“I’d love to do it [play for Laois]. I’m very public about the fact that I want to do it. Hopefully I have a couple of years left here, so as long as my body lets me I‘d love to play at least one or a handful of championship games for Laois, but we’ll have to see how I pull up post-career.

“I can fairly categorically tell you I will be playing club football with Portlaoise, if my body lets me, I’d also like to also play intercounty but will definitely play for Portlaoise.”

Darragh Ó Sé was impressed by the respective performances mustered by Kerry and Dublin last weekend. In his column he wrote: “When teams are able to play this kicking game, it proves again how devastating a weapon it can be.

“Basquel’s goal in the first half came straight from a kick pass, even if for me he finished it very easy. The second goal was a turnover from Mannion, but it was that kicking game that had stretched Mayo.

“To play that game, you need the full complement of good-kicking footballers. That’s probably the root of the differences here. It’s not just like flicking a switch, you can’t just suddenly decide to play that way. If I’m kicking the ball to you, it’s no good unless you’re expecting the kick from me.”

Seán Moran offers an interesting appraisal of the free-to-air broadcasting of championship matches and how it’s about to receive government scrutiny. He writes: “The saga of GAAGO has also come to an end for this year. The remaining championship matches are all free-to-air but next week will see the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media shift its beady gaze to the ‘future of sports broadcasting.’”

Johnny Watterson watched someone old, someone new and tennis borrowed from another time, while being left slightly blue by the torrential rain at Wimbledon. Nathan Collins’s transfer to Brentford was confirmed, while Brian O’Connor wrote that Eclipse favourite Paddington is set to lead Ballydoyle’s assault on a busy Group One weekend.

