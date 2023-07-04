Andrew Balbirnie steps down from captaining Ireland in white-ball cricket

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has stepped down from the role with the ODI and T20 sides following the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Ireland cricket captain Andrew Balbirnie has announced he will step down from leading the national team in white-ball cricket following the conclusion of the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, with Paul Stirling taking on the role on an interim basis.

Ireland were expected to challenge for one of the two places on offer at the World Cup in India later this year at the tournament, but failed to qualify for the Super Sixes part of the competition after defeats to Oman, Scotland in Sri Lanka.

On Tuesday, Ireland beat Nepal by two wickets with four balls remaining to win the seventh-place final in Harare, with Balbirnie making one to complete a poor tournament with the bat where he scored 131 runs in six innings.

Balbirnie, 32, who has led his country 89 times across formats (four Tests, 33 ODIs and 52 T20Is) since taking over the reins in late 2019, informed his team-mates shortly after the final match.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the decision to step down as ODI and T20I captain,” said Balbirnie. “It has been one of my great honours to lead this team over the last few years and I am hugely grateful for all the support I received on and off the pitch from the many players, coaches, Cricket Ireland and supporters of the Ireland team.

“I feel this is the right time for me, but more importantly the team. I will continue to do my best for this team and work hard to contribute towards what I hope will be a successful period over the next number of years. Thank you.”