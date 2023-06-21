Ireland’s World Cup qualification hopes shredded as Michael Leask blasts Scotland to dramatic win

Curtis Campher's maiden ODI century wasn't enough as Ireland fell to a one-wicket defeat to Scotland in Bulawayo in their World Cup qualifier. Photograph: Ben Whitley/Inpho

World cup qualifier: Ireland 286-8 (50 ovs) (C Campher 120, G Dockrell 69, A McBrine 32; B McMullen 5-34) lost to Scotland 289-9 (50 ovs) (M Leask 91no, C McBride 56, M Watt 47; M Adair 3-57, G Dockrell 2-34, J Little 2-73) by 1 wkt

Michael Leask blasted Scotland to a dramatic victory in their opening ICC World Cup qualifier fixture as Ireland’s hopes were dealt a major blow despite Curtis Campher’s brilliant century.

The number seven, who came to the crease at 117 for five with his side chasing 287 for victory in Group B, scored an unbeaten 91 to edge the Scots home by one wicket off the final ball in Bulawayo and condemn the Irish to a second successive defeat.

Andrew Balbirnie’s men had earlier set a total of 286 for eight, due in large part to Campher’s maiden one-day international century.

He and George Dockrell put on 136 for the sixth wicket after their side had slumped to 70 for five after being put in with Campher, who had been left out of the opening defeat by Oman, going on to make 120 from 108 balls, including four sixes and nine fours, before falling to the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Ireland were in trouble from the off when Brandon McMullen, who finished the day with five for 34 from seven overs, removed opener Paul Stirling without scoring with his second ball and skipper Balbirnie with his third, and then accounted for the dangerous Harry Tector for six.

By the time Lorcan Tucker and opener Andy McBrine had followed them back to the pavilion, Ireland were struggling before Campher and Dockrell, who made 69, stepped in to set a competitive target.

Scotland’s pursuit started in disappointing fashion when Matthew Cross was trapped in front by Mark Adair for four, and Adair struck again in the 11th over to remove McCullen for 10 and reduce them to 56 for two.

Opener Chris McBride steered the Scots into calmer waters, completing his first one-day international 50 from 53 balls, but fell having added just six more when Campher hurried one through his defences and rapped his pads.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Tomas Mackintosh and Chris Greaves all made starts, but failed to capitalise.

However, Leask, who shared an eighth-wicket partnership of 82 with Mark Watt before he went for 47, refused to be bowed.

With Scotland needing 44 from the final four overs, he took charge with an uncompromising 61-ball knock in which he hit four sixes and nine fours and earned his reward when, needing two to secure victory, he bottom-edged the final delivery through fine leg to spark wild celebrations.