Ukrainian boy (11) to compete for Ireland in fencing competition in Paris

Daniel Karas (11) from Ukraine, with his Irish medals for fencing.

An 11-year-old boy from Ukraine, now living in Dublin, is “excited” to be representing Ireland in a fencing competition in Paris next month.

Daniel Karas (11), originally from Kyiv, came to live in Ireland with his mother Alesia Karas when the war began in Ukraine. He began fencing at the age of seven.

“When we arrived in Ireland, I found the largest club for him, Pembroke Fencing club. The head coach of the club, Olga Velma, warmly welcomed Daniel and provided him with strong support,” Alesia Karas says.

“Daniel has been practising fencing at the Irish club for over a year, which has helped him maintain and improve his athletic level.”

Daniel will compete in a foil fencing competition at the Mini Marathon Fleuret 2023 in Paris on July 1st and 2nd. More than 700 children from all over the world in different age categories will also compete.

“I really want the war in Ukraine to end. When I grow up, I want to be an Olympic champion. Now I train a lot and do everything to make my dreams come true,” Daniel told The Irish Times.

Daniel Karas, 11-year-old fencing champsion from Ukraine, with his mother Alesia

Daniel trains five times per week in Dublin, and is “one of the strongest and most promising fencers in Europe in his age category”, his mother said.

“For instance, in his last international competition in Poland [Challenge Wratislavia ‘45], he achieved 15th place out of 122 participants,” she said.

In Ireland, Daniel has consistently won competitions and currently holds the top rank in the Irish Fencing Federation as the strongest young fencer in foil and épée aged under 12 in Ireland.

“He’s excited as he considers it a tremendous responsibility and honour to represent Ireland,” Ms Karas said.