Angling notes: streetfishing on the continent

Streetfishing from the River Dijle in Brussels produced this magnificent pike for Karl Heylen

On a recent fishing visit to Kerry, I had the pleasure to fish with Jef Heylen from Brussels. In the course of the day he enlightened me to a popular fishing practice carried out on the banks of rivers and canals that meander through the city. Catches can be spectacular.

Streetfishing, also known as urbanfishing, has come over from Paris and Berlin and is now very popular in The Netherlands and Belgium with the number of anglers steadily increasing.

It is a relatively new way of fishing for predatory fish, with light equipment between shops, bars and restaurants in the centre of the city.

In all official contests predatory fish, such as perch, pike, zander and catfish can only be fished with artificial lures.

A selection of lures suitable for streetfishing

Potential spots are the riverside, under bridges, near boats and bollards and areas where different watercourses meet. It is an active way of fishing and use of light material has the advantage to feel the fish fighting and guarantees a lot of action on the line.

Tackle starts by choosing the right casting rod. This is preferably a light rod with flexible tip, casting weight 5 to 30 grams and 6 to 9ft length. A light spinning rod is perfect. Streetfishermen often use a 500 or 1000 fixed-spool reel. Such a small reel fits well with the rod as there is no need to cast great distances.

It is recommended to use a thin braided line. If there is a real chance of pike or zander, a thin steel or fluorocarbon bottom line should not be missing. It is also important to take an unhooking mat and do not forget fishing license and camera.

A varied range of light artificial lures in different colours and sizes are needed. Shads and soft baits are favourite, especially small plugs, pilkers, spoons and spinners.

Whatever you use, be sure to alternate. Depending on the predator and the day, one lure works better than the other. This remains a matter of trial and error.

Belgian anglers, Jef and Karl Heylen often fish in Mechelen near Brussels, in the River Dijle that runs through the city. Last summer Karl landed a pike of more than three feet. A specimen! Normally the fish are not that big but there are a lot of fish swimming in the city.

Jef Heylen with his pike, also from the River Dijle in Brussels city centre

Streetfishing is an active way of fishing, with the opportunity to catch big fish where you don’t expect them. And if you do find success be sure it will attract townspeople and tourists. Another advantage of streetfishing ensures you will never go hungry or thirsty!

Pollution fines

House-building company, Taylor Wimpey has been fined £488,772 (€568,739) after failing to implement appropriate measures to prevent multiple pollution incidents which impacted the River Llwyd and its tributaries in Pontypool, South Wales.

The offences occurred at the Edlogan Wharf site, situated along Bevan Road at Sebastopol. Inspections revealed the pollutant on each occasion was caused by water run-off from the site, which had been contaminated with silt.

Environment officer, Susan Lenthall, said: “The construction industry has a duty to the communities in which they operate to ensure correct controls and safeguards are in place to prevent incidents such as these occurring.”

Cast a Line for Autism

A wetfly/dapping competition in aid of St Anthony’s Special School, Castlebar, Co Mayo will be held on 29th July, 2023 on the lake of your choice, ie, Lough Corrib or Lough Mask. Registration is at Lydons Lodge Hotel, Cong with fishing 11am to 6pm.

Lots of fantastic prizes on offer and finger food available at weigh-in. Entry fee is €50 and anglers must organise their own boats. The ‘Cast a Line for Autism’ competition is going into its eighth year organised by Dorrie Gibbons.

St. Anthony’s School caters for primary children (aged 4-12 years) and post primary (aged 13-18 years) who have mild general learning difficulties. St. Anthony’s aim is to provide a caring, learning environment which facilitates the nurturing and development of each pupil’s full educational potential.