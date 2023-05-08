F1 drivers unhappy with over-the-top showbiz intros in Miami

Formula One drivers have issued a chorus of dissatisfaction with the sport’s new pre-race introduction, which was given its inaugural presentation at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. Many have described it as an unnecessary distraction so close to the start of the race and an unwanted addition to an already overloaded work schedule.

Max Verstappen won the race at the Miami International Autodrome with a dominant drive at a meeting that has been at pains to stand out from the rest since its first race last year. This time, as part of the grid procedure, the drivers were required to take part in a pre-race showcase to introduce them to the crowd. They were brought out one by one past an honour guard of cheerleaders, announced by the rapper LL Cool J while the singer will.i.am conducted a 30-piece, black-tie orchestra.

It was show business writ large in Florida but was not welcomed by some drivers. “It is distracting because we’re on the grid for half an hour in all our overalls in the sun,” said the Mercedes driver George Russell, who is also the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director. “I don’t think there’s any other sport in the world that 30 minutes before you go out to do your business that you’re out there in the sun, all the cameras on you and making a bit of a show of it.”

Lando Norris was emphatic in regards to what he insisted was a universal dislike of the introduction. “None of the drivers like it,” the McLaren driver said. “We do so much publicity for the fans [but] as drivers we all just want to sit down and focus on what we need to focus on and not do so much TV and everything. It’s a business at the end of the day so it’s what we’ve got to do but adding more and more stuff like this, no driver likes it.”

“There’s no other sport where the athletes do so much stuff before the start of the race or event,” said Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas. “There needs to be a limit at some point.”

It is understood F1′s intent is to evolve the concept to deploy it at up to seven further races and that the sport did receive positive responses to it from several drivers. It was also discussed with them at the drivers’ briefing on Friday and will be again in an attempt to ensure a level of unanimity regarding how it is employed.

Lewis Hamilton was one who welcomed the new procedure. “It’s cool that the sport is continuously growing and evolving,” he said. “They’re not just doing the same stuff they’ve done in the past. They’re trying to improve the show and I’m in full support of it. I mean jeez, I grew up listening to LL Cool J and you’ve got will.i.am who is an incredible artist.”