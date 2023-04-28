Munster U20 hurling round-up: Limerick exit as Ben Cunningham wins it late for Cork

Limerick exited the Munster Under-20 hurling championship after a 1-19 to 0-21 loss to 14-man Cork at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Friday night.

Two injury-time points from Ben Cunningham gave the Rebels the narrowest of wins and they will meet the winners of Tipperary and Clare in the Munster final on May 15th.

Eight Patrick O’Donovan points gave Limerick a 0-12 to 1-6 advantage at the break, with Diarmuid Healy scoring a goal for Cork on the stroke of half-time.

Three William Buckley points edged the away side ahead before Cork defender Ben O’Connor was dismissed with five minutes left on a second yellow card.

Tipperary got the better of Waterford 3-26 to 3-13 at FBD Semple Stadium.

A Charlie Treen sideline went all the way to the net for Waterford in the fifth minute, part of his 1-5 in the first half. Jack Twomey then found the bottom corner on 20 minutes as the visitors led 2-6 to 0-10. Peter McGarry’s 1-4 put Tipp 1-15 to 2-9 ahead at half-time, including finishing one-handed to the net after 28 minutes.

A wonderful overhead goal from Twomey gave Waterford hope early in the second half but five points from Tipp captain Darragh Stakelum kept the hosts ahead. Jack Leamy raised two green flags in injury-time.