Bangladesh seal ODI series with 10-wicket victory over Ireland

Ireland's Mark Adair is clean bowled by Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed during the third and final one-day international at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Photograph: Munir uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Bangladesh sealed the ODI series against Ireland, thrashing the tourists by 10 wickets in double quick time in Sylhet.

It was a format first for the Tigers, who have never before chased down a target without losing a wicket, and follows their record 183-run win over the Irish in the opening game.

The one-sided contest saw Ireland skittled for just 101 as they were blown away by the home side’s seam attack. The top four were blown away inside 10 overs, with only Lorcan Tucker (28) and Curtis Campher (36) getting into double figures.

Hasan Mahmud shone with five for 32, with Taskin Ahmed’s three for 26 and Ebadot Hossain’s two for 29 ensuring the grip did not slip. Unusually for Bangladesh, only four overs of spin were required as the first innings folded in the 29th over.

The result was essentially assured but openers Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das made sure to get there in style. The pair piled on 102 in just under an hour’s play, leaving 221 deliveries unused.

Das finished with exactly 50 not out in 38 balls, with 40 of those coming in fours, while Tamim made a run-a-ball 41 bolstered by two sixes. That secured a 2-0 scoreline, with Bangladesh heavily fancied in the middle fixture before rain washed out the match.

Andrew Balbirnie’s side will need to lift themselves as the tour moves along to a three-match T20 series, followed by a Test match in Dhaka.