Angling Notes: McMorris nets two cups with first salmon

Ronnie McMorris from Ballyshannon with the first catch and released salmon of 2023, caught from Briney’s Pool, upstream of Lennox’s Bridge on River Drowes.

It may have taken a little longer than one would have wished (34 days to be exact) and it is true the accolade for the first salmon caught in Ireland this year has gone to Careysville Fishery on the Munster Blackwater, but the Drowes River maintains its proud record as the first fishery to practice catch and release with its first salmon.

Just after midday on Friday February 3rd, Ronnie McMorris, originally from Fermanagh, now living in Drumuckrim, Ballyshannon, caught the fresh and sea-liced salmon on his third cast from Briney’s Pool, upstream of Lennox’s Bridge.

The fish, estimated at 10lb, took an Ally’s Shrimp variant and was swiftly released to continue its onward journey.

Ronnie received the Drowes Perpetual Cup for the first salmon from the Drowes of the 2023 season and also the Thomas Gallagher Conservation Cup for the first caught and released salmon of the season.

Inland Fisheries Ireland recruiting 36 seasonal officers

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched a recruitment drive to hire 36 seasonal fisheries officers. Subject to funding, the six-month posts are divided across seven river basin districts, covering 15 counties, with recruitment getting underway immediately.

Officers will join teams over the summer months to help protect, conserve and develop fisheries resources working in and around Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastlines.

Candidates are sought for both protection and development roles and will play a crucial part in the agency’s plans for 2023. The agency also intends to launch a second recruitment drive in the coming weeks for seasonal research assistants.

The campaign opened for applications on Saturday February 4th and those interested can apply before the deadline of Tuesday, February 21st 2023 on-line at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers.

HR director, Róisín Bradley, said: “Our teams undertake over 30,000 patrols every year [on] foot, e-bike, vehicle and boat. At the same time, our development teams ensure the sustainability of fisheries habitat. Those that enjoy being close to nature and working outdoors are likely to find these roles very appealing and rewarding.”

Erne Anglers’ Junior League

The Erne Anglers is delighted to support the interest of young anglers received during last year’s summer camps and open days with an introductory junior league.

Scheduled to take place over four Saturdays in March, the series of league matches will allow up-and-coming juniors to pursue their interest in angling. The sessions will take place at Garvary Lake, Enniskillen on March 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th.

Under the supervision of club coaches the young anglers will prepare and fish a three-hour match each week. The league is open to 10 to 16-year-olds with priority given to those who have achieved anglers’ skills ‘Level One’.

Bait will be supplied and some equipment can be provided if required. Limited to just 15 places, entry to the league is £10 (€11) and advance entry is essential. Register online at www.ncffi.ie/ernejuniorleague.

Mallow firm fined for polluting Clydagh River

Lagan Materials Ltd, Bweeng, Mallow, Co Cork, trading as Breedon Ireland, was recently fined €3,000 at Mallow District Court, following a prosecution taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The defendants did not appear before the court and Judge Joanne Carroll expressed disappointment at their absence.

After hearing evidence from fisheries officer Andrew Gillespie, Judge Carroll convicted the quarry operator under Section 173 (1)(d) of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959 and Section 3(1) of the Local Government (Water Pollution) Act 1977 for allowing a discharge to the Clydagh River in the townland of Carrigcleena, Bweeng, last November.

Convictions were also taken into consideration to two further charges under Sections 171(1) and 173(1)(c) of the 1959 Act.

The Clydagh is an important nursery habitat and tributary of the Munster Blackwater. Last year, fisheries staff in the south-west detected 99 incidents of habitat and water quality infringements.

A confidential 24-hour hotline is available to report incidents of water pollution, fish kills and illegal fishing at 0818 34 74 24.

John Paddy Burke of Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

Very sad news to hear of the passing of John Paddy Burke of Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. A boat builder with special talent and creator of the renowned Anglers’ Fancy lake boat, his popularity was immense in game angling circles and he was always good for a chat.

His generous sponsorship, in particular the world cup trout championship down through the years on Lough Mask, knew no bounds. John Paddy was also chairman of TAFI for a number of years and a great leader of the organisation.

Born and reared in the family home in Cushlough, he once told me: “In order to get to school each day we had to row across the bay in all kinds of weather.”

My sincere condolence is extended to his wife Breedge, his four children and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

*If you have an angling story to share, please send to me at angling@irishtimes.com.