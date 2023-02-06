Angling notes: Caught and served up, the first Atlantic salmon of the year

Ray O’Dwyer from Lismore, Co Waterford, with the first Atlantic salmon of 2023 in Ireland, caught at Careysville Fishery on the Munster Blackwater, on February 1st.

The world-famous Careysville Fishery, near Fermoy on the Munster Blackwater, has recorded the first Atlantic salmon in Ireland for 2023. Ray O’Dwyer from Lismore, Co Waterford, landed the fresh fish on opening day (February 1st) at 12.15pm, according to fishery manager Patrick Devennie.

The sea-liced salmon weighed 6.25lb and was caught on the fly using a heavy tube, fished deep. Fishery officer Mike Fanning, who happened to be present at the time the fish was hooked and landed, verified the catch.

When contacted on Wednesday evening, house manager and chef of Careysville House, Sarah McLoughlin, said: “I have just cooked the fish and it’s now ready to serve.”

Lough Currane in Waterville, Co Kerry, also got off the starting blocks with its first salmon last Thursday. The honours went to Eric Jouen, a French angler now living in Waterville, with a great fish of 10lb caught trolling.

French angler Eric Jouen with his catch, the first Atlantic salmon of 2023 to be caught in Lough Currane in Waterville, Co Kerry.

All in a Row

The “All in a Row Liffey Challenge”, held on the Liffey in December, included a challenge for rowers to smash a 1,000km target in eight hours. Fifty skiffs, kayaks, canoes, dragon boats and currachs were on the water to raise funds for the RNLI lifeboats and Irish Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (IUSRU).

An impressive total of €20,000 was raised for the two charities.

Thanks are due to the rowers, supporters and sponsors for their generosity. Special thanks to Dublin Port, Dublin City Council, Google, Poolbeg Yacht & Boat Club and Dublin Bay Old Gaffers Association for their support.

The event started from St. Patrick’s Rowing Club at the Tom Clarke Bridge and rowers turned just before the Ha’penny Bridge, rowing back to Tom Clarke Bridge. This annual challenge is undertaken with the aim of showcasing the Liffey as one of Dublin’s best amenities while raising funds for the RNLI and IUSRU.

Dave Kelly, founder of the Challenge, thanked all the rowing clubs for their support, adding: “It is great to see the Liffey being enjoyed by so many rowers.”

On the water, support was provided by Dún Laoghaire RNLI, Clontarf Yacht & Boat Club, East Wall Water Sports Centre and IUSRU. The sea scouts from 1st Port Dublin and 5th Wicklow (Bray) provided welcome hot drinks ashore.

The RNLI water safety teams from Howth and Dún Laoghaire were on shore, sharing water-safety advice and life jacket information.

Angler awards

The Irish Specimen Fish Committee is hosting the annual awards day on March 11th, 2023, in the Clayton Hotel, Leopardstown (not Swords), commencing at 2pm (several people mistakenly went to the Clayton in Swords for the last event). Anglers due awards will be invited to attend in due course and the usual format will apply in the new location including tea/coffee on the day. The committee is in the process of finalising last year’s report, which is expected to be issued this month (February).

Float teams

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) is delighted to announce the float teams to represent Ireland in 2023.

The world nations’ team, is: Jason Ward; Jordan Hall; James O’Doherty; Bob Hulme; Robbie Smithers and Vincent Walsh (R). NCFFI is pleased to introduce old and new faces to this experienced team, selected specifically for the carp fishing venue at Aragón in Spain on the 9th/10th September, 2023.

The world masters’ team, is: Jack Tisdall; Tommy Lawton; Francis McGoldrick; Phil Walton and Vincent Walsh. This event will be held on the river Moselle at Toule, France, in May.

International float team manager Vincent Walsh would like to thank all those who applied for a place on Team Ireland. For further details, visit the NCFFI website.

The longest fish

Marcin Gregorczyk from Connacht Predator Anglers with a magnificent specimen pike of 119cm, the longest fish of its kind caught last year.

At the agm of the Connacht Predators, awards were presented to anglers who caught the longest fish in different categories throughout the year. The winners: Marcin Gregorczyk for a pike of 119cm and longest trout at 87.5cm, and Elvadas Gusarovas for a perch of 39cm. Gregorczyk has already set the bar high this season with a 122cm specimen pike.

