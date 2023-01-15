Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

National Cup Finals

There are 11 National Cup basketball games, at various grades, taking place next weekend - with the big two, the men’s and women’s finals, live on television. First up is the men’s decider, between 2020 runner-up DBS Éanna and University of Galway Maree on Saturday evening. The following evening, the finals weekend concludes at the National Basketball Arena with the women’s decider - an all-Dublin affair between Trinity Meteors and 2020 champions Killester. - Saturday & Sunday, TG4

Eubank Jr v Smith

Son of the former world champion, Chris Eubank Jr is looking beyond this match-up with Liverpool’s Liam Smith. Both are established fighters in their 30s, and whoever wins in Manchester is surely set for a world title fight later this year. Smith is no journey-man, however, and has already been WBO super-welterweight world champion. Eubank Jr has claimed the IBO World super-middleweight and WBA Interim middleweight titles twice. - Saturday, Sky Box Office

All-Ireland Senior Club Finals

For several years now, the biggest annual day in club hurling and football is held in January (rather than St Patrick’s Day). Kilmacud Crokes return to the decider after last year’s defeat to Co Down’s Kilcoo. This time they face Derry club Watty Graham’s (Glen), who beat the defending champions in the Ulster final. The Dublin side are favourites to claim the All-Ireland title in Croke Park, as are the giants of club hurling, Ballyhale Shamrocks, who face Dunloy. TJ Reid’s club side are looking for their third crown in four attempts, having lost last year’s decider by a point to Ballygunner. - Sunday, TG4

MONDAY (Jan 16th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 1)

(day 1) NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Ravens @ Bengals

HOCKEY - BT Sport 2 - Men’s World Cup - 7.30am Malaysia v Chile; 9.30am N Zealand v Netherlands; 11.30am France v S Africa; 1.30pm Argentina v Australia

9.30am 11.30am 1.30pm BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A – 7.45pm Empoli v Sampdoria

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Cádiz v Elche

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – League 1 - 8pm Port Vale v Peterborough Utd

NBA - Sky Sports Mix - 11am Suns @ Grizzlies

TUESDAY (Jan 17th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 2)

(day 2) NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Cowboys @ Buccaneers

BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

HOCKEY - BT Sport 2 - Men’s World Cup - 11.30am Korea v Japan; 1.30pm Germany v Belgium

1.30pm SOCCER - BBC 1 - FA Cup, 3rd round replay - 7.45pm Wolves v Liverpool

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Coppa Italia - 8pm Napoli v Cremonese

WEDNESDAY (Jan 18th)

CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from midnight - Women’s ODI Australia v Pakistan

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 3)

(day 3) BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Italian Super Cup - 7pm AC Milan v Inter

SOCCER - ITV4 - FA Cup - 7.45pm Leeds v Cardiff

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL – Premier League - 8pm Crystal Palace v Man Utd

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership - 8pm Kilmarnock v Rangers

THURSDAY (Jan 19th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 4)

(day 4) GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-1.30pm Abu Dhabi Championship

HOCKEY - BT Sport 1 - Men’s World Cup - 7.30am Malaysia v N Zealand ; 9.30am Netherlands v Chile ; 11.30am Spain v England ; 1.30pm India v Wales

; 9.30am ; 11.30am ; 1.30pm BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

SOCCER - Premier Sports – Coppa Italia - 2pm Atalanta v Spezia ; 5pm Lazio v Bologna ; 8pm Juventus v Monza

; 5pm ; 8pm GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm - LPGA: Tournament of Champions

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 8pm Bulls @ Pistons (from Paris)

(from Paris) SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Man City v Tottenham

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight The American Express

FRIDAY (Jan 20th)

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 5)

(day 5) NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Warriors @ Celtics ; 3am Nets @ Suns

; 3am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-1.30pm Abu Dhabi Championship

HOCKEY - BT Sport 2 - Men’s World Cup - 7.30am Australia v S Africa ; 9.30am France v Argentina ; 11.30am Belgium v Japan ; 1.30pm Korea v Germany

; 9.30am ; 11.30am ; 1.30pm BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm - LPGA: Tournament of Champions

GAA - TG4 - 7.30pm FBD Football League Final ; Deferred O’Byrne Cup Final

; Deferred SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Leipzig v B Munich

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship - 7.45pm Sheffield Utd v Hull City

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight The American Express

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Burnley v West Brom

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 8pm Mallorca v Celta Vigo

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Leicester v Ospreys

RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 8pm Lyon v Bulls

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Challenge Cup - 8pm Glasgow v Bath

SATURDAY (Jan 21st)

CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from midnight - Women’s ODI Australia v Pakistan

TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 6)

(day 6) GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-1pm Abu Dhabi Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL – Women’s Super League - 11.30am Manchester City v Aston Villa

DARTS - ITV4, noon-4pm, 7pm-11pm World Series

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 12.30pm Liverpool v Chelsea

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Coventry City v Norwich City

CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 12.45pm - T20 S Africa v West Indies

RUGBY - TG4 - Women’s Interpro - 1pm Connacht v Munster

RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 1pm Harlequins v Sharks

RUGBY - UTV & BT Sport 3 - Champions Cup - 1pm Northampton v La Rochelle

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 1pm Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad ; 5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Real Valladolid ; 8pm Sevilla v Cádiz

; 5.30pm ; 8pm HORSE RACING - Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm; ITV3, 1.10pm-4pm Ascot

BOWLS - BBC 2, 1.30pm-5pm World Indoors

NETBALL - Sky Sports Arena - 2pm South Africa v New Zealand; 4pm Australia v England

4pm GAA - TG4 - McKenna Cup Final (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY - RTE 2 & BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 3.15pm Leinster v Racing 92

RUGBY - BT Sport 3 - Champions Cup - 3.15pm Bordeaux Bègles v Gloucester

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight The American Express

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Serie A - 5pm Salernitana v Napoli

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 5.15pm Dublin v Meath

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Cologne v Werder Bremen

RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 5.30pm Exeter v Castres ; 8pm Ulster v Sale

; 8pm BOXING - Sky Box Office from 6pm - Manchester Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm LPGA: Tournament of Champions

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Fiorentina v Torino

BASKETBALL - TG4 - Men’s National Cup Final - 8pm DBS Éanna v Uni of Galway Maree

NFL - Sky Sports NFL from 8.30pm Divisional play-off 1 (TBA)

(TBA) NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 10pm Celtics @ Raptors ; 0.30am Bucks @ Cavaliers

; 0.30am SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Jan 22nd)