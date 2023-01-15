Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

National Cup Finals
There are 11 National Cup basketball games, at various grades, taking place next weekend - with the big two, the men’s and women’s finals, live on television. First up is the men’s decider, between 2020 runner-up DBS Éanna and University of Galway Maree on Saturday evening. The following evening, the finals weekend concludes at the National Basketball Arena with the women’s decider - an all-Dublin affair between Trinity Meteors and 2020 champions Killester. - Saturday & Sunday, TG4
Eubank Jr v Smith
Son of the former world champion, Chris Eubank Jr is looking beyond this match-up with Liverpool’s Liam Smith. Both are established fighters in their 30s, and whoever wins in Manchester is surely set for a world title fight later this year. Smith is no journey-man, however, and has already been WBO super-welterweight world champion. Eubank Jr has claimed the IBO World super-middleweight and WBA Interim middleweight titles twice. - Saturday, Sky Box Office
All-Ireland Senior Club Finals
For several years now, the biggest annual day in club hurling and football is held in January (rather than St Patrick’s Day). Kilmacud Crokes return to the decider after last year’s defeat to Co Down’s Kilcoo. This time they face Derry club Watty Graham’s (Glen), who beat the defending champions in the Ulster final. The Dublin side are favourites to claim the All-Ireland title in Croke Park, as are the giants of club hurling, Ballyhale Shamrocks, who face Dunloy. TJ Reid’s club side are looking for their third crown in four attempts, having lost last year’s decider by a point to Ballygunner. - Sunday, TG4
MONDAY (Jan 16th)
- TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 1)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Ravens @ Bengals
- HOCKEY - BT Sport 2 - Men’s World Cup - 7.30am Malaysia v Chile; 9.30am N Zealand v Netherlands; 11.30am France v S Africa; 1.30pm Argentina v Australia
- BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A – 7.45pm Empoli v Sampdoria
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Cádiz v Elche
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – League 1 - 8pm Port Vale v Peterborough Utd
- NBA - Sky Sports Mix - 11am Suns @ Grizzlies
TUESDAY (Jan 17th)
- TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 2)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Cowboys @ Buccaneers
- BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- HOCKEY - BT Sport 2 - Men’s World Cup - 11.30am Korea v Japan; 1.30pm Germany v Belgium
- SOCCER - BBC 1 - FA Cup, 3rd round replay - 7.45pm Wolves v Liverpool
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Coppa Italia - 8pm Napoli v Cremonese
WEDNESDAY (Jan 18th)
- CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from midnight - Women’s ODI Australia v Pakistan
- TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 3)
- BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Italian Super Cup - 7pm AC Milan v Inter
- SOCCER - ITV4 - FA Cup - 7.45pm Leeds v Cardiff
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL – Premier League - 8pm Crystal Palace v Man Utd
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership - 8pm Kilmarnock v Rangers
THURSDAY (Jan 19th)
- TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 4)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-1.30pm Abu Dhabi Championship
- HOCKEY - BT Sport 1 - Men’s World Cup - 7.30am Malaysia v N Zealand; 9.30am Netherlands v Chile; 11.30am Spain v England; 1.30pm India v Wales
- BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- SOCCER - Premier Sports – Coppa Italia - 2pm Atalanta v Spezia; 5pm Lazio v Bologna; 8pm Juventus v Monza
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm - LPGA: Tournament of Champions
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 8pm Bulls @ Pistons (from Paris)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Man City v Tottenham
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight The American Express
FRIDAY (Jan 20th)
- TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 5)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Warriors @ Celtics; 3am Nets @ Suns
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3.30am-1.30pm Abu Dhabi Championship
- HOCKEY - BT Sport 2 - Men’s World Cup - 7.30am Australia v S Africa; 9.30am France v Argentina; 11.30am Belgium v Japan; 1.30pm Korea v Germany
- BOWLS - BBC Red Button, 10am-11.30am, 5.10pm-6pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm - LPGA: Tournament of Champions
- GAA - TG4 - 7.30pm FBD Football League Final; Deferred O’Byrne Cup Final
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Leipzig v B Munich
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship - 7.45pm Sheffield Utd v Hull City
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-midnight The American Express
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Burnley v West Brom
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 8pm Mallorca v Celta Vigo
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Leicester v Ospreys
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 8pm Lyon v Bulls
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Challenge Cup - 8pm Glasgow v Bath
SATURDAY (Jan 21st)
- CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from midnight - Women’s ODI Australia v Pakistan
- TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 6)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-1pm Abu Dhabi Championship
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL – Women’s Super League - 11.30am Manchester City v Aston Villa
- DARTS - ITV4, noon-4pm, 7pm-11pm World Series
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 12.30pm Liverpool v Chelsea
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Coventry City v Norwich City
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 12.45pm - T20 S Africa v West Indies
- RUGBY - TG4 - Women’s Interpro - 1pm Connacht v Munster
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 1pm Harlequins v Sharks
- RUGBY - UTV & BT Sport 3 - Champions Cup - 1pm Northampton v La Rochelle
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 1pm Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad; 5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Real Valladolid; 8pm Sevilla v Cádiz
- HORSE RACING - Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm; ITV3, 1.10pm-4pm Ascot
- BOWLS - BBC 2, 1.30pm-5pm World Indoors
- NETBALL - Sky Sports Arena - 2pm South Africa v New Zealand; 4pm Australia v England
- GAA - TG4 - McKenna Cup Final (TBA)
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 3.15pm Leinster v Racing 92
- RUGBY - BT Sport 3 - Champions Cup - 3.15pm Bordeaux Bègles v Gloucester
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight The American Express
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Serie A - 5pm Salernitana v Napoli
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 5.15pm Dublin v Meath
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Cologne v Werder Bremen
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 5.30pm Exeter v Castres; 8pm Ulster v Sale
- BOXING - Sky Box Office from 6pm - Manchester Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm LPGA: Tournament of Champions
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Fiorentina v Torino
- BASKETBALL - TG4 - Men’s National Cup Final - 8pm DBS Éanna v Uni of Galway Maree
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL from 8.30pm Divisional play-off 1 (TBA)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 10pm Celtics @ Raptors; 0.30am Bucks @ Cavaliers
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Jan 22nd)
- TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1pm Australian Open (day 7)
- UFC - BT Sport 1 from 3am - Rio de Janeiro Glover Teixeira v Jamahal Hill
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-1pm Abu Dhabi Championship
- HOCKEY - BT Sport 3 - Men’s World Cup - 11am 2nd Pool C v 3rd Pool D; 1.30pm 2nd Pool D v 3rd Pool C
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 11.30am Sampdoria v Udinese; 2pm Monza v Sassuolo; 5pm Spezia v Roma; 7.45pm Juventus v Atalanta
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - Noon Sunderland v Middlesbrough
- SOCCER - BBC 2 – Women’s Super League - 12.30pm Chelsea v Liverpool
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga - 1pm Villarreal v Girona; 3.15pm Elche v Osasuna
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 1pm Montpellier v London Irish; 3.15pm Toulouse v Munster; 5.30pm Edinburgh v Saracens
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Challenge Cup - 1pm Dragons v Lions; 3.15pm Cheetahs v Pau
- GAA - TG4 - Club Senior Hurling Final - 1.30pm Shamrocks Ballyhale v Dunloy; Club Senior Football Final - 3.30pm Glen v Kilmacud Crokes
- NETBALL - Sky Sports Arena - 2pm South Africa v England; 4pm Australia v New Zealand
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 2pm Leeds Utd v Brentford; 4.30pm Arsenal v Manchester Utd
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Scottish Cup - 2pm Hibernian v Hearts
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 2.30pm Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg; 4.30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- BOWLS - BBC 2, 2.40pm-5.15pm World Indoors
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight The American Express
- BASKETBALL - TG4 - Women’s National Cup Final - 5.30pm Trinity Meteors v Killester
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League - 6.45pm Brighton v Arsenal
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm LPGA: Tournament of Champions
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL from 7pm - Divisional play-off 2 (TBA)
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 8.30pm Pelicans @ Heat; 11pm Knicks @ Raptors
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10pm-11pm - S1: Vuelta a San Juan
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day
- TENNIS - Eurosport, midnight-1.15pm Australian Open (day 8)