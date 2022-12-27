South African bowler Anrich Nortje hit by Spidercam at MCG in bizarre incident

Anrich Nortje’s “reward” for an all-time withering spell of pace bowling was to be decked by Spidercam at the MCG.

Nortje was lucky not to suffer serious injury on Tuesday afternoon when the wire-guided camera, which hovers above the players, went too low and collected the paceman from behind as he was walking to his place in the field between South African overs.

Here’s the @FoxCricket Flying Fox / Spider Cam doing its bit to help the Aussie cricketers build a healthy lead against South Africa... 😬🎥 Hope the player it collided with (Nortje?) is okay! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9cIcPS2AAq — Ari (@arimansfield) December 27, 2022

Side-on footage showed the camera hitting Nortje to his upper body at some pace, while the Spidercam view itself revealed a sharp jolt with the impact.

He was knocked to the ground but was on his feet immediately and did not leave the MCG.

READ MORE

While the incident was only caught on replay, Australian batsman Steve Smith saw it at the time and was concerned enough to check that Nortje was okay.

The bizarre incident happened moments after Nortje’s awesome post-lunch exhibition of pace bowling on day two of the Boxing Day Test. - Guardian