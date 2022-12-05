Angling notes: Santa gets the boat

Santa welcoming guests to the Dun Laoghaire RNLI first annual Jingle Mingle Christmas shopping spree in the lifeboat station on the east pier. The event raised €2,500 for the charity

Dún Laoghaire RNLI hosted its first annual “Jingle Mingle” in its shop on the east pier last weekend and raised a whopping €2,500 for the charity.

The station, decorated with Christmas lights and music from the Stedfast Brass Band, ensured a real Christmas atmosphere.

Not one to miss out on Christmas goodies, Santa traded his sleigh for the Anna Livia, Dun Laoghaire’s all-weather Trent-class lifeboat, and greeted everyone into the station.

Deputy launching member Eamon O’Leary recalled: “Before the Kish Lighthouse went automatic in 1992, we delivered a hamper to the lighthouse keepers to share some of our Christmas cheer. We’re delighted to see the festive spirit continue 30 years on through our shop.”

Pauline McGann, community manager for Leinster, said: ‘The shop is a vital part of the coastal community because it gives us space to raise funds in an area where the RNLI has a deep history in the local culture. From our popular charity Christmas cards to hats and clothing to jigsaws and games – we have a huge selection for the family.”

The shop is based in the station on 2 Queens Road, beside the east pier. Opening times are: Monday, 1-5pm; Tuesday to Friday, 10am-5pm; Saturday/Sunday, 1pm-5pm.

The Dun Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat delivering a Christmas hamper to the Kish lighthouse keepers in 1991

Tagging scheme

The Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan gives statutory notice of his intention to make the Wild Salmon and Sea Trout Tagging Scheme (Amendment) Regulations 2022, to provide for the management of the wild salmon and sea trout fishery by Inland Fisheries Ireland from 1st January 2023.

A copy of the draft regulations is open for public inspection at the department’s office in Cavan and also available to download from the department’s website. Anyone wishing to submit observations on, or objections to, the draft regulations can do so at: IFDPublicConsultations@decc.gov.ie or Inland Fisheries Division,

Department of the Environment, Elm House, Earlsvale Road, Cavan H12 A8H7. Closing date for submissions is 5.30pm on 9th December 2022. Late submissions will not be considered and all valid submissions will be published on the gov.ie website.

That mighty man, our president

In his chairman’s address , Mr Corry O’Flaherty, secretary of Lough Lein Anglers’ Association in Killarney, paid tribute to the clubs’ president, Michael J. O’Connor who passed away during the year.

As an avid angler and club member, Mr O’Connor, at 108 years of age, was reputed to be the oldest man in Ireland. “That mighty man, our president, Michael J. O’Connor, didn’t quite make it to his 109th birthday. May God bless him with the best fishing in Heaven,” O’Flaherty said.

The former president of Lough Lein Anglers Association, Mr Michael J. OConnor, who died in 2022, at the age of 109 years. Photograph: Valerie OSullivan

Highlights during the year included the annual ‘Charity’ competition which raised €5,000 each for the Soirse Foundation and Kerry Hospice. A long cold spring kept water levels very high on the Flesk River. Nevertheless, some nice springers up to 14lb and plenty in the seven to 10lb range were reported for the season.

The clubs’ 79th annual general meeting is scheduled for tonight (December 5th) in the Dromhall Hotel, Killarney, at 8pm.