Five sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

1) Arsenal v Juventus

Katie McCabe’s club side take on the Serie A champions in the Women’s Champions League group stage – hoping by the final whistle to have one foot in the knockout stages. A 1-1 draw in Turin, along with wins against Lyon and Zurich, has already put the London side in pole position to progress. – Wednesday (Dec 7th) – Live on DAZN (kick-off 8pm)

2) Racing 92 v Leinster

The Champions Cup is back next weekend, and while all four provinces are in action (Connacht in the Challenge Cup), surely the tie of the round is the meeting in Paris of two of the competition’s favourites. – Saturday (Dec 10th) – Live on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 1pm)

3) Donaghmoyne v Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Kilkerrin-Clonberne are back to defend their Women’s club senior football title, this time against Donaghmoyne. The Monaghan side are also no strangers to All-Ireland final day, the five-time winners last claiming the crown in 2016. The two sides met in last season’s All-Ireland semi-final (played last January) when two first-goals by the Galway side proved decisive. – Saturday (Dec 10th) – Live on TG4 (throw-in 5pm)

4) Kilcoo v Glen

Kilcoo are the current giants of Ulster club football and are going for three-in-a-row this weekend. On their way to the title last year, the Co Down side had, probably, their toughest game at the provincial semi-final stage when they needed extra-time to see off Watty Graham’s Glen. The Derry side have been waiting a year for a rematch. – Sunday (Dec 11th) – Live on TG4 (throw-in 1pm)

5) Horse racing

Next weekend will be the sixth weekend in a row that RTÉ broadcasts live from an Irish racecourse. This time it’s the turn of Punchestown and Cork, with the John Durkan Memorial Chase (Punchestown) and Hilly Way Chase (Cork) the highlights. – Sunday (Dec 11th) – Live on RTE 1 from 1.10pm

Your handy guide to sport on television this week

MONDAY (Dec 5th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Colts @ Cowboys

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.30am – D5 Pakistan v England

SOCCER – RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV – World Cup, Round of 16 – 3pm Japan v Croatia; 7pm Brazil v South Korea

7pm GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

RUGBY – RTE 2, 11.35pm-0.35am Against the Head

TUESDAY (Dec 6th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Saints @ Buccaneers

SOCCER – RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV – World Cup, Round of 16 – 3pm Morocco v Spain ; 7pm Portugal v Switzerland

; 7pm CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm – Women: West Indies v England

WEDNESDAY (Dec 7th)

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Lyon v Zürich ; 5.45pm Rosengård v Benfica ; 8pm Arsenal v Juventus ; 8pm Bayern München v Barcelona

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm SOCCER – ITV4 – FA Cup – 7.45pm Stockport County v Charlton Athletic

THURSDAY (Dec 8th)

CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 4am – D1 Australia v West Indies

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Alfred Dunhill Championship

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Vllaznia v PSG ; 5.45pm VfL Wolfsburg v Roma ; 8pm Real Madrid v Chelsea ; 8pm St Pölten v Slavia Prague

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm SOCCER – BBC Three – FA Cup – 7.15pm Gillingham v Dagenham & Redbridge

FRIDAY (Dec 9th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Raiders @ Rams

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.30am – D1 Pakistan v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Alfred Dunhill Championship

HORSE RACING – ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Cheltenham & Bangor

SOCCER – RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV – 3pm World Cup Quarter-final 1 ; 7pm Netherlands v Argentina

; 7pm CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm – Women: West Indies v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm QBE Shootout

SOCCER – BBC 2 – 7.45pm IP: Coleraine v Crusaders

RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – Champions Cup – 8pm London Irish v Montpellier

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 8pm Perpignan v Bristol

SATURDAY (Dec 10th)

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 0.30am Lakers @ 76ers

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am – D2 Pakistan v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm Alfred Dunhill Championship

RUGBY – Premier Sports – Challenge Cup – 10.45am Lions v Dragons ; 1pm Bath v Glasgow ; 1pm Pau v Cheetahs ; 5.30pm Connacht v Newcastle

; 1pm ; 1pm ; 5.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Noon C: Blackburn v Preston NE

RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – Champions Cup – 1pm Racing 92 v Leinster ; 3.15pm Gloucester v Bordeaux Bègles ; 5.30pm La Rochelle v Northampton ; 8pm Castres v Exeter

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – Champions Cup – 1pm Sharks v Harlequins ; 3.15pm Clermont Auvergne v Stormers ; 5.30pm Bulls v Lyon

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm HORSE RACING – ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Cheltenham & Doncaster

GAA – TG4 – Women’s Club Football – 3pm IFC: Longford Slashers v Mullinahone ; 5pm SFC: Donaghmoyne v Kilkerrin-Clonberne

; 5pm SFC: SOCCER – RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV – 3pm World Cup Quarter-final 3 ; 7pm World Cup Quarter-final 4

; 7pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm QBE Shootout

GAA – TG4 – Munster Club Final – 7.30pm SFC: Kerins O’Rahillys v Newcastle West

NBA – Sky Sports Mix – 10pm Spurs @ Heat; 1.30am Celtics @ Warriors

SUNDAY (Dec 11th)