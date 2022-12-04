Five sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

1) Arsenal v Juventus
Katie McCabe’s club side take on the Serie A champions in the Women’s Champions League group stage – hoping by the final whistle to have one foot in the knockout stages. A 1-1 draw in Turin, along with wins against Lyon and Zurich, has already put the London side in pole position to progress. – Wednesday (Dec 7th) – Live on DAZN (kick-off 8pm)
2) Racing 92 v Leinster
The Champions Cup is back next weekend, and while all four provinces are in action (Connacht in the Challenge Cup), surely the tie of the round is the meeting in Paris of two of the competition’s favourites. – Saturday (Dec 10th) – Live on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 1pm)
3) Donaghmoyne v Kilkerrin-Clonberne
Kilkerrin-Clonberne are back to defend their Women’s club senior football title, this time against Donaghmoyne. The Monaghan side are also no strangers to All-Ireland final day, the five-time winners last claiming the crown in 2016. The two sides met in last season’s All-Ireland semi-final (played last January) when two first-goals by the Galway side proved decisive. – Saturday (Dec 10th) – Live on TG4 (throw-in 5pm)
4) Kilcoo v Glen
Kilcoo are the current giants of Ulster club football and are going for three-in-a-row this weekend. On their way to the title last year, the Co Down side had, probably, their toughest game at the provincial semi-final stage when they needed extra-time to see off Watty Graham’s Glen. The Derry side have been waiting a year for a rematch. – Sunday (Dec 11th) – Live on TG4 (throw-in 1pm)
5) Horse racing
Next weekend will be the sixth weekend in a row that RTÉ broadcasts live from an Irish racecourse. This time it’s the turn of Punchestown and Cork, with the John Durkan Memorial Chase (Punchestown) and Hilly Way Chase (Cork) the highlights. – Sunday (Dec 11th) – Live on RTE 1 from 1.10pm
MONDAY (Dec 5th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Colts @ Cowboys
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.30am – D5 Pakistan v England
- SOCCER – RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV – World Cup, Round of 16 – 3pm Japan v Croatia; 7pm Brazil v South Korea
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights
- RUGBY – RTE 2, 11.35pm-0.35am Against the Head
TUESDAY (Dec 6th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Saints @ Buccaneers
- SOCCER – RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV – World Cup, Round of 16 – 3pm Morocco v Spain; 7pm Portugal v Switzerland
- CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm – Women: West Indies v England
WEDNESDAY (Dec 7th)
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Lyon v Zürich; 5.45pm Rosengård v Benfica; 8pm Arsenal v Juventus; 8pm Bayern München v Barcelona
- SOCCER – ITV4 – FA Cup – 7.45pm Stockport County v Charlton Athletic
THURSDAY (Dec 8th)
- CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 4am – D1 Australia v West Indies
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Alfred Dunhill Championship
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Vllaznia v PSG; 5.45pm VfL Wolfsburg v Roma; 8pm Real Madrid v Chelsea; 8pm St Pölten v Slavia Prague
- SOCCER – BBC Three – FA Cup – 7.15pm Gillingham v Dagenham & Redbridge
FRIDAY (Dec 9th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Raiders @ Rams
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.30am – D1 Pakistan v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Alfred Dunhill Championship
- HORSE RACING – ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Cheltenham & Bangor
- SOCCER – RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV – 3pm World Cup Quarter-final 1; 7pm Netherlands v Argentina
- CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 5.30pm – Women: West Indies v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm QBE Shootout
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – 7.45pm IP: Coleraine v Crusaders
- RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – Champions Cup – 8pm London Irish v Montpellier
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 8pm Perpignan v Bristol
SATURDAY (Dec 10th)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 0.30am Lakers @ 76ers
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am – D2 Pakistan v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm Alfred Dunhill Championship
- RUGBY – Premier Sports – Challenge Cup – 10.45am Lions v Dragons; 1pm Bath v Glasgow; 1pm Pau v Cheetahs; 5.30pm Connacht v Newcastle
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Noon C: Blackburn v Preston NE
- RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – Champions Cup – 1pm Racing 92 v Leinster; 3.15pm Gloucester v Bordeaux Bègles; 5.30pm La Rochelle v Northampton; 8pm Castres v Exeter
- RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – Champions Cup – 1pm Sharks v Harlequins; 3.15pm Clermont Auvergne v Stormers; 5.30pm Bulls v Lyon
- HORSE RACING – ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Cheltenham & Doncaster
- GAA – TG4 – Women’s Club Football – 3pm IFC: Longford Slashers v Mullinahone; 5pm SFC: Donaghmoyne v Kilkerrin-Clonberne
- SOCCER – RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV – 3pm World Cup Quarter-final 3; 7pm World Cup Quarter-final 4
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-9.30pm QBE Shootout
- GAA – TG4 – Munster Club Final – 7.30pm SFC: Kerins O’Rahillys v Newcastle West
- NBA – Sky Sports Mix – 10pm Spurs @ Heat; 1.30am Celtics @ Warriors
SUNDAY (Dec 11th)
- BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 1am Teofimo Lopez v Jose Pedraza
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 1.30am Celtics @ Warriors
- UFC – BT Sport 1 from 3am Jiri Prochazka v Glover Teixeira
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am – D3 Pakistan v England
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm Alfred Dunhill Championship
- ATHLETICS – RTE 2, 11am-1pm; BBC Red Button, 8am-2.30pm – Italy European Cross Country Championships
- SOCCER – BBC 1 – 12.30pm WSL: Man City v Man Utd
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Scottish Cup Final – 12.30pm Rangers v Hibernian
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – 1pm C: QPR v Burnley
- GAA – TG4 – Ulster Club Final – 1pm SFC: Glen v Kilcoo
- RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – Champions Cup – 1pm Sale v Ulster
- HORSE RACING – RTE 1, 1.10pm-3pm Punchestown & Cork
- RUGBY – RTE 2 & BT Sport 3 – Champions Cup – 3.15pm Munster v Toulouse
- RUGBY – UTV & BT Sport 2 – Champions Cup – 3.15pm Saracens v Edinburgh
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Women’s Super League – 4.15pm Aston Villa v Arsenal; 6.45pm Chelsea v Reading
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL from 5pm Week 14 (TBA)
- RUGBY – BT Sport 2 – Champions Cup – 5.30pm Ospreys v Leicester
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm QBE Shootout
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30pm Phoenix @ New Orleans; 11pm Lakers @Detroit
- CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 9.30pm – Women: West Indies v England
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am – D4 Pakistan v England