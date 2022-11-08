Cheslin Kolbe not cited for Hansen tip tackle; Séamus Power hits career ranking high

Cheslin Kolbe has not been cited for his supposed spear tackle on Mack Hansen during Ireland’s win over the Springboks on Saturday night. In the first half, the fullback saw yellow for lifting Hansen past the horizontal and failing to bring him to ground in a safe manner. The tackle has divided opinion as to the punishment that should have been dished out, but World Rugby have backed referee Nika Amashukeli by saying the incident did not warrant a red card or any further action. Another topic of intense discussion in rugby circles these days is the atmosphere at Ireland internationals at the Aviva. Saturday’s crowd reached fever pitch at times, largely due to what was at stake in Ireland’s win. Gerry Thornley looks at what the IRFU did to aid that improvement, at what tactics worked and - crucially - what didn’t. “Brutal. Savage. Take your pick, it was both. But was it rugby?” This is the question Owen Doyle broaches when looking back at the Springboks’ game plan.

Monday saw the tragic news of the tragic passing of Paul McNaughton. The former Ireland rugby international, Shelbourne and Bray Wanderers soccer player and Wicklow footballer was, in every sense of the phrase, the ultimate sportsman. Gerry Thornley looks back at his life and career.

Despite missing out on victory at the Mayakoba Classic on the PGA Tour over the weekend, Séamus Power has surged up the golf world rankings to a career best position of 29th. Alongside Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, Power is the third Irishman inside the top 30. Someone who is further behind is Tom McKibbin, the 19-year-old who earned his full DP World Tour card over the weekend. Earning a tour card and keeping it is a brutal process, but Power’s dramatic rise - he was ranked 463rd in April of 2021 - can be an inspiration to youngsters like McKibbin. On the Champions Tour, Pádraig Harrington retains a mathematical chance of finishing top of the tour standings but, in a two-horse race with Steve Alker of New Zealand, he needs to win this weekend and for the Kiwi to finish outside the top-five or some such scenario.

Stefan Okunbor has no plans to resurrect his Aussie Rules career, with his full focus now on earning a position on the Kerry senior football team in 2023. The 24-year-old had a three-year stint with the Geelong Cats down under, returning in 2021, but will not be going down the path of Tyrone’s Conor McKenna in a bid to reseurrect an AFL career: “I’m still young enough but, to be honest with you, if I went back to play AFL football I’d feel like I’m going backwards in life.”