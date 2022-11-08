Pádraig Harrington retains slim chance of topping PGA Champions Tour

Ireland's Pádraig Harrington is also in the hunt for the order of merit title which will also be decided at the Charles Schwab tournament. Photograph: Getty Images

The dream is still alive for Pádraig Harrington, if only just about, as his quest to cap off a magnificent first full season on the PGA Champions Tour reaches a climax at this week’s final event, the Charles Schwab Championship where the order of merit title will also be decided.

In what is effectively a two-man race — with New Zealand’s Steve Alker, a four-time winner so far this season, in pole position — there remains the mathematical possibility that Harrington can yet leapfrog into the number-one spot, although he would require a win and for the Kiwi to finish outside the top-five or some such scenario.

Alker, who has played in 22 tournaments, has 3,753,435 points to Harrington’s 3,135,455 — a lead of 617,980 — but, with 880,000 available to the winner in Phoenix, the prospect of a final tournament decider is very much on the cards even if it is a tall order for the Dubliner.

Harrington defied circumstances to keep it going in finishing fourth behind Bernard Langer in the Timber Tech Championship (he was restricted to a three-quarter swing throughout his final round after pulling a neck muscle) to close the gap and make things interesting going into the final event.

READ MORE

“I used to lose one in three weeks to injury back in the day and done a lot of good work on my neck, so this is only the second time this year it’s popped up. I just pulled a muscle hitting a five iron on the range. I managed to get around because I’ve done it before and hopefully the next couple of days it will clear itself up,” said Harrington.

“I have to win. I have no choice but to win, and [Alker] has got a few more scenarios that work out well for him. At least I kept it going,” he added.

Darren Clarke, who is 18th in the points table, has also qualified for the Charles Schwab finale which is limited to the leading 36 players.

Morikawa seeks putting guru’s aid

Collin Morikawa has never had a specific putting coach in his career. File photograph: Getty Images

Irish putting guru Stephen Sweeney has added a new client to his growing list, with two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa joining a stable that includes Shane Lowry and Aaron Wise.

Morikawa has never had a specific putting coach in his career … but, after a winless season on the PGA Tour, felt the need to change habits of a lifetime:

“I didn’t really understand putting as much as [other] guys. I didn’t know the reasons why I had good weeks and had bad weeks. Even though I thought I was doing something when I was putting well, I just wasn’t able to sustain that … it’s never got too mechanical [with Sweeney] and it actually felt amazing.”

Morikawa teamed up with Sweeney for the first time at last week’s Mayakoba, where he finished tied 15th.

Word of Mouth

Bernhard Langer after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the final round of the TimberTech Championship in Florida, which he won. Photograph Raj Mehta/Getty Images

“I’m getting closer and closer. I’m also getting older and older, so the clock is ticking and I might have another two or three years where I could win” — Bernhard Langer on edging one win closer to the record 45 of Hale Irwin’s on the Champions Tour. The 65-year-old German’s win in the Timber Tech Championship was his 44th.

By the Numbers: 5

Five Irish players are in the field for this week’s marathon six-round DP World Tour qualifying school in Tarragona, Spain: Paul Dunne, Cormac Sharvin, Jonny Caldwell, Gary Hurley and John Murphy. The tournament starts on Friday and continues until November 16th.

On this day: November 8th, 1986

As if to further underscore the longevity of Bernhard Langer, all of 36 years ago the German was one of the key players for Europe in the Nissan Cup which was played at Yomiuri Country Club in Japan.

The long-defunct tournament comprised teams — in an event which also contained an individual element — representing the four main golf circuits of the team, with the rather grandiose title of being the Four Tours World Championship.

With teams representing Japan, Europe, the US and Australasia, in the 1986 Tokyo edition Europe carried a three-point lead into the final day’s play against the hosts. It proved to be something of a trouncing, however, as Japan dominated the business end of proceedings with only Ian Woosnam’s win over Tateo Ozaki registering for Europe as the Japanese laid claim to the trophy.

On the individual front, Japan’s Tsuneyuki Nakajima — with rounds of 68-68-66-68 for 270 — emerged triumphant, with Langer in second place two shots adrift.

Twitter Twaddle

Beyond words! Thanks to everyone for your support & help in getting me here. Huge thanks and appreciation to my entire team & sponsors and also to all of those who helped and encouraged me since I was that 8 year old with a dream! Can’t wait to get started on the @DPWorldTour — Tom McKibbin, at 19 years old, the youngest graduate from the Challenge Tour to the main circuit for next season.

I’ve dreamt of this moment for a long time. I’m an @LPGA tour winner! Words can’t describe how much this means to me. Thanks to my team and my parents for everything they have done for me. Thank you Japan, you’ve stolen a piece of my heart forever — Gemma Dryburgh after her breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour with her success in the Toto Japan Classic.

Love you, Dad. I’m sad to see you go, but you’ve been through way too much pain in this life. I’m so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I’ll see you in the next life — a poignant post from Bryson DeChambeau following the death of his father, Jon, at age 63.

In the Bag: Russell Henley

World Wide Technology at Mayakoba

Driver — Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)

Three wood — Titleist TS3 (16.5 degrees)

Hybrid — Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)

Irons — Titleist T100 (4-9)

Wedges — Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (48, 50 54 and 58 degrees)

Putter — Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Long Neck tour prototype

Ball — Titleist ProV1x

Know the Rules

The R&A has announced the introduction of a number of key changes to the Rules of Golf which will come into effect on January 1st, 2023, aimed at making the rules easier to understand and apply.

The key changes are: modifications for players with disabilities; handicap usage in strokeplay, with players no longer penalised for failing to put their handicap on their scorecard in strokeplay; players will be allowed to change a damaged club during a round provided it isn’t damaged through abuse; a new exception to a ball moved by natural forces; and a new, simplified procedure for back-on-the-line relief.

The R&A is also encouraging players to avail of digital and mobile app access to the rules so as to cut down on the production of printed books.