Barrett sends Ireland to World Cup; D’Arcy on impressive Crowley

Oh what a night. Ireland may have been wearing orange, but thanks to a goal from Amber Vera Pauw’s side have the green light to book their tickets to Australia and travel to a first major tournament in the history of Irish women’s soccer. Barrett, with around 20 minutes to go in a tense game in which Scotland had a penalty saved by Courtney Brosnan, ran onto a through ball from Denise O’Sullivan, used her first two touches to take the ball away from her marker before toe-poking it beyond the ‘keeper and into the far corner; the most important goal in Irish football’s recent history.

Of course, the poignant nature of the goal was only added to by Barrett’s Donegal roots. From Milford, only down the road from Cresslough, she dedicated her moment of magic to the 10 victims of the recent tragedy at the Applegreen petrol station. After Barrett’s goal, Ireland were put to the pin of their collar as Scotland dominated possession in search of a late equaliser. However, the rearguard was excellent, Louise Quinn outlining her belief that the Scots were never going to score in those dying moments. It’s hard to disagree with her.

How important was the Emerging Ireland tour for Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley? Will those two players be in a position to play for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV next month if still struggling for game time at their respective provinces? Gordon D’Arcy believes Crowley shouldn’t be limited in terms of opportunities now he has returned to Munster, given his form on tour. “Crowley may be an immediate beneficiary on his return to Munster. His performances in South Africa offered a reminder of his talent, one that was left to largely languish under Munster’s previous head coach Johann van Graan.” Speaking of Munster, Denis Leamy says the province still has plenty of support despite a poor start to the season: “I bumped into loads of grassroots rugby people and people are very supportive. They understand the patience and the time that is required, and it is nothing but support.”

Seán Moran reviews a new book, After the Storm — the GAA, Covid and the Power of People, by Damian Lawlor, one that deals with the associations response to the pandemic. From the title, it is quite clear what the goals of the book are. The focus is on the local aspect, the people, the members of the grassroots on the ground that were most affected by restrictions. Elsewhere, Dublin’s Donal Burke has said he never worried that the panel would lose Eoghan O’Donnell to the county’s footballers. O’Donnell was called up to Dessie Farrell’s panel after the hurling side were eliminated from championship contention but has committed his time to the small ball for 2023.