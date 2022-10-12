Donal Burke delighted to see Eoghan O’Donnell commit to Dublin hurling for 2023

Donal Burke in action for Dublin against Galway's Darren Morrissey during the Leinster round-robin match at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Donal Burke had no fears the Dublin hurlers were about to lose Eoghan O’Donnell to their football counterparts on a permanent basis.

O’Donnell, Dublin hurling captain this season, was called up to Dessie Farrell’s senior football panel following the exit of Mattie Kenny’s men from the 2022 hurling championship. O’Donnell, full back with the county hurlers, plays in attack with the Whitehall Colmcille footballers and was leading the line for them in their recent club campaign.

However, O’Donnell has indicated he will be going back in with the Dublin hurlers for the 2023 season, which is a major plus for new manager Micheál Donoghue.

“He told us it was never in any doubt so I don’t think any of us were ever worried,” said Burke. “He’s a great addition to have in any locker room. He’s a huge leader and an unbelievable player so any time you have someone like him in the locker room it’s an unbelievable boost.”

If O’Donnell’s return is a positive, then the loss Chris Crummey, Cian O’Callaghan and Liam Rushe is a blow, with the trio planning to go travelling in 2023.

“Obviously they’re big losses,” admitted Burke. “They’ve been stalwarts of Dublin hurling for the last 10 years or so. But, look, at the end of the day hurling is just a game, there’s more to life than hurling.

“You can’t be holding any grudges against them. They have put in a huge service to Dublin hurling and huge commitments, huge sacrifices. They’re big losses but I suppose it’s time for younger lads maybe to step up and try to fill those shoes.

“I kind of took a similar decision myself a couple of years ago, to take a break. It’s a big commitment. Any intercounty player will know there’s a lot of sacrifices you have to make. Sometimes you have to try to live a little as well. They’ve been great leaders the last 10 years. I grew up watching Rushie and to play alongside him now, it’s been great. Hopefully they will be back, but it’s up to them.”

These are exciting times for Burke on the club front, as he prepares for a second successive Dublin senior hurling championship final. Na Fianna lost last year’s decider to Kilmacud Crokes, but they are back again and will be out for revenge against the Stillorgan outfit on Sunday week. Indeed, both Dublin finals will see Na Fianna face Kilmacud Crokes, with the football decider taking place this Sunday at Parnell Park at 4.30.

The Na Fianna footballers are aiming to win a first Dublin SFC since 2001.

“Absolutely, you’re aware of [the history]. It’s hard to avoid with the flags in the area and the chatter,” said Na Fianna football captain Al Fitzgerald.

“That’s for people in the club and the young kids looking up to us, as we did to the lads in 1999, 2000, 2001. We’ve a community of 3,500 people there behind us and we’re spearheading that community at the minute. It’s a real proud moment.”