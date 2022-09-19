Singh set to beat out McBrine for place in Ireland T20 World Cup squad

Simi Singh is likely to be included as Ireland’s sole specialist off-spinner in the squad for next month’s T20 World Cup. Andy McBrine spent most of the summer in that role but The Irish Times understands that the North West Warriors skipper could well miss out on the squad altogether.

In the other changes to the most recent panel that took on Afghanistan in August, both Craig Young and Conor Olphert look to have regained fitness in time to make the 15-man group. Graham Hume, who made his T20I debut in that series in Stormont, is likely to drop out while Fionn Hand retains his place.

Stephen Doheny is set to be the only uncapped player in the squad. The Warriors opener came under pressure for his place as reserve batter after a strong showing from Shane Getkate in recent intersquad games, but Doheny’s flexibility as wicketkeeper cover looks to have got him the nod.

Andy McBrine is set to miss out with Ireland selecting only one full-time off-spinner. Photograph: Ashley Crowden/AFP via Getty Images

Should McBrine’s name not be included, it marks a significant U-turn from the start of the summer in the make-up of Ireland’s spin attack. After using both McBrine and Singh in tandem in recent years, the influence of new coach Heinrich Malan plus a desire to rely more on pace given the fast wickets that will be encountered in Australia, the venue of the upcoming World Cup, led to Singh losing his place and McBrine taking over as the lead off-spinner at the start of this season.

The Donnemana man was expensive against India before finding himself out of the T20 team that played New Zealand. He returned to face South Africa and Afghanistan, but struggles against right-handed batters cost him his place in the squad for the final two clashes with Afghanistan, and it appears that the action in those recent intersquad games was not enough to force a recall.

It is a big call given how integral McBrine has been to Ireland in recent years, most notably in 50-over cricket when he was man of the series in January’s famous victory over the West Indies.

Singh, McBrine’s replacement, has played just two international T20s this summer, bowling two overs in total for the cost of 30 runs, albeit in rain-affected games that are difficult to judge. It is likely that the variety he offers with his leg-spin and other variations — which are admired by new spin coach Nathan Hauritz — has kept him his place.

Paul Stirling offers another part-time off-spin option. He has not bowled for Ireland since last year’s tour of the USA but he had success with the ball in recent outings for the Southern Brave in the Hundred and the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League.

Ireland 15-man squad for T20 World Cup (possible): Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Conor Olphert, Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.