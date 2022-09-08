Friday’s play at PGA Championship among sporting events cancelled after death of Queen Elizabeth

A screen displays the announcement that play is to be suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth during day one of the e BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photograph by Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images

A number of sporting events scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

It is understood that several sports, including the Premier League, will hold emergency talks on Friday to discuss whether sport should resume at the weekend – with most hoping to do so depending on the public mood.

Several sports held a meeting on Thursday to discuss plans, with one observer saying part of the talks centred on whether to have a one- or two-day pause to mark the queen’s death. Another person present said they believed sport would resume on Saturday, although they indicated that all would be mindful of the public mood over the next 24 hours.

Play at the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth was suspended on Thursday evening when the news broke, and it was later confirmed that there would be no play on Friday.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” a European Tour statement said.

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board is thought to be looking at a variety of options for the third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval, which range from applying to the ICC to extend the match by an extra day to cancelling it completely. However at this stage it is understood to be more likely that the Test continues this weekend, with a suitable mark of respect. There was no play on day one due to the weather.

In Arsenal’s Europa League game at FC Zurich, both sets of players emerged for the second half and gathered around the centre circle for a minute’s silence.

Manchester United’s home clash in the Europa League with Real Sociedad went ahead, with the club saying in a statement: “Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

“A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”

The raucous visiting fans went silent and United supporters’ anti-Glazer chants stopped before kick-off as Old Trafford held a minute’s silence in memory of Her Majesty.

There had been no prematch music and the digital advertising hoardings were switched off following the news that arrived as turnstiles opened to the ground. Both sets of players donned black armbands, with United manager Erik ten Hag wearing one over his suit.

The English Football League said consideration would be made regarding its fixtures at the earliest opportunity after discussions with the government and the wider sport sector.

EFL chair Rick Parry said: “On behalf of the league and its clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – have also been cancelled.

An announcement will be made on Friday regarding plans for Saturday, where the Leger at Doncaster is the showpiece event as the final British Classic of the season.

Formula One will hold a minute’s silence across all teams on Friday at the Italian Grand Prix before first practice. In a statement, the sport’s chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, said: “Formula One mourns the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For more than seven decades she dedicated her life to public service with dignity and devotion and inspired so many around the world.

“Formula One sends its deepest condolences to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.” – Guardian and PA