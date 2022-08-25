Niamh Kelly: ‘The Irish bring their own flair to the game’

Niamh Kelly with her sister Grace playing for the West Coast Eagles in 2021. Photograph: Gary Day/Getty Images

AFLW defending champions Adelaide Crows get their season under way on Friday (10.40am, Irish time) with a meeting against Melbourne at Norwood Oval, a repeat of last year’s decider.

One of their new signings for season six of the tournament is former Mayo captain Niamh Kelly, who has joined the club after a successful three years with the West Coast Eagles.

After being approached by cross-coders in 2018, Kelly and her sister Grace headed off to Australia in 2019.

While she was impressed with the progress other Irish players had made in AFLW, Kelly’s knowledge of the game was not at the highest level before she was approached.

“Before 2018, I didn’t know a whole lot about AFL,” she explains on the eve of the new season. “I followed some of the men’s players that went out, but never dreamt about any Irish women’s players until the likes of Cora [Staunton].

“I watched herself and Ailish Considine and Sarah Rowe and saw how they got on the year before we went. They seemed to get on really well.

“I’m really delighted I made that move and it was great I had my sister Grace as well because you’re moving a long way from home, so it felt like I had a little bit of home with me the first year I left.”

[ Next three years could see Irish involvement in AFLW peak and then fall ]

Kelly is grateful for the support she received from her team-mates and management, as not only was she moving to a new country but was also attempting to settle into a new sport.

“You’re moving country, and you’re also moving into a new sport, and you’re also moving into a new group with a whole bunch of new players.

It felt like I had a little bit of home with me the first year I left.

“We did a lot of one-to-one skills sessions with some of the coaches over in Perth at the time. A lot of education about game structures, styles and terminology that they use.

“I think when you are thrown into your first game, that is when you learn the most. It was just a repetition of skills and constant education.”

Niamh and her sister Grace are among several Irish players in this season’s AFLW, with 22 players potentially competing.

For Kelly, this has made Australia feel like home as she competes against players who she would have faced in the green and red of Mayo.

[ ‘In my heart and soul I am a Gaelic footballer playing Aussie Rules’ - Sarah Rowe headlines 22 Irish players plying trade down under ]

“When you play against a team with Irish players, you always have that little bit of a link, you never feel like you are too far away from home.

“When we were in Perth in my first year we had my sister Grace, we also had Áine Tighe, who was playing against us with Fremantle and Ash Mac (Aisling McCarthy) was playing with us too.”

As numbers continue to grow from Ireland, the 26-year-old can see why this has become a trend as the professional lifestyle is a huge appeal.

“It’s a sport that’s on the rise and the standard is improving so much. The AFL are doing a lot to make the AFLW fully professional, and I suppose girls in Ireland can see that.

Niamh Kelly of Mayo in action against Dublin before she committed full-time to AFLW. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“If you want to be a full-time athlete in a couple of years’ time, there is a pathway there. I just love this professional environment, having so much access to coaches 24/7 and constant access to facilities.

“You constantly feel like you are becoming a better athlete.”

The growth of Irish players increases the standard of the league according to Kelly, who can see more players making the trip down under.

“There are a few girls that I know who would make a huge impact out here, they’ve got good speed and strength.

“The Irish bring their own flair to the game. Before I moved out here, I looked at the guys that moved out, like Conor McKenna who brought his solo into the game.

“The young girls that arrive have a lot of work done in comparison to a couple of years ago. They come in and they are so used to strength and conditioning.”

Kelly is under no illusions as to challenges she faces to make an impact in Adelaide’s title-winning side.

Adelaide have won three out of the last five Premierships and will hope Kelly can be an important part of this campaign.

[ Michael Currane provides vital link between Irish wannabes and AFLW ]

“To be honest we haven’t talked about finals at all. The first game is against Melbourne and that’s who the girls played in the final last season, so that’s what we need to focus on in the first round.

“I felt a change in city, a change of team, might be a nice thing to do. I’m really enjoying it here and I’m glad I made the move.

“I’m only here about six-and-a-half weeks so I’ve just been settling into Adelaide and getting used to the girls. They’ve been really welcoming.

“It would be incredible to win a Premiership, that is every player’s dream. We will just take every game as it comes and see how it goes for us.”

This year was the first year since Kelly moved to Australia that she has been unable to play for Mayo due to the new AFLW season being brought forward.

While this was a tough decision, she claims it was best for all involved.

[ AFLW: The 22 Irish players preparing for the sixth season of action in Australia ]

“It was really tough. Going home at the end of March all I wanted to do was just join in with the girls ... [It was tough] sitting at home or watching the girls in the stadium when I am usually playing.

“I was really excited to move out to Adelaide, and just looked at that bigger picture that I wouldn’t have been able to give my full self to Mayo if I did go back.

“I would’ve had to leave halfway through the season and that wouldn’t have been fair.”