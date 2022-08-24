Irish-born James McCourt signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

James McCourt takes a kick during the Los Angeles Chargers rookie mini-camp. He is now the sole kicker on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster. Photograph: Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers

Irish-born rookie James McCourt has been claimed by NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars off of waivers. As the sole kicker on the Florida franchise’s roster, he has a significant opportunity to be the starter come opening day.

McCourt, a cousin of Leinster and Ireland centre Garry Ringrose, was originally signed earlier this year by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent but was waived on Tuesday due to mandatory roster cuts. The former University of Illinois man was always unlikely to make the final roster in LA given the presence of Dustin Hopkins, an experienced kicker who is on a multi-year contract.

We have claimed K James McCourt off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.https://t.co/eYU1iDblVd — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 23, 2022

Speaking to The Irish Times in May, McCourt acknowledged he was up against it in the battle to be the Chargers’ sole kicker. “Dustin has kicked in the league for nine seasons so I’m trying to pick his brain,” he explained. “I don’t want to come across like I’m nagging him but I’m trying to get as much as I can from him.

“He’s a super guy, He’s been in this profession long enough that he’s seen every side of it. He knows what it’s like to be a rookie, he knows I’m eager and anxious, he’s understanding of that.”

[ From Marseille to LA - following the Irish links from rugby to the NFL ]

On Tuesday, the Jaguars decided to cut kicker Ryan Santaso after an uninspiring performance in two preseason games. He missed two field goals against the Pittsburgh Steelers, from 51 and 57 yards, as well as one against the Las Vegas Raiders. They quickly replaced Santaso with McCourt, who has two preseason games remaining to make the starting kicker’s job his own.

In the limited preseason action he did get with the Chargers, McCourt did not attempt a field goal but was successful on two extra point - similar to a conversion in rugby - attempts.

“It’s impressive. That part of it you like,” said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said of McCourt’s leg strength. “And, obviously, the consistency is what you look for in kickers. And it’ll be a good opportunity for him and then for us to keep going through the process. We’ve still got a little bit of time here before kicks mean something. But it’ll be a good opportunity for him.”

Should McCourt become the Jags’ starting kicker, he will get an opportunity to play close to home on October 30th when Jacksonville takes on the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium in London. He would be the first Irish-born player to play in an NFL regular season game in 37 years.

Dan Whelan, the other Irishman to sign with an NFL franchise this summer, is currently looking for another team after being released by the New Orleans Saints last month.