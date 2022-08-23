Former Tipperary camogie player Megan Ryan becomes latest Irish AFLW convert

Megan Ryan, pictured playing for Tipperary in 2017, has become the latest Irish player to link up with an AFLW side. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Former Tipperary camogie player Megan Ryan has joined AFLW side Essendon ahead of the new season starting this week.

Ryan becomes the 22nd Irish player to be registered for this season’s AFLW and will join Fermanagh’s Joanne Doonan in the squad.

Ryan has been living in Australia since 2019 and started her journey in Aussie Rules football with Broken Hill before joining North Adelaide in the SANFLW last season.

She tasted Premiership success with North Adelaide, kicking a goal in their victorious Grand Final.

AFLW contract manager Georgia Harvey said the club was thrilled to have Ryan join the Bombers as an injury replacement for Jorja Borg, who has suffered a season-ending foot injury.

“Whilst it’s disappointing for Jorja to miss the season, this is another great opportunity for a player to represent this football club in our inaugural year.

“Meg is a strong and competitive player who recently played in the Premiership with North Adelaide in the SANFLW and we look forward to welcoming her to the club.”

Essendon get their season under way when they face Hawthorn this Saturday, who have Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy and Galway’s Áine McDonagh among their ranks.