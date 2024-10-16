What will €575,000 buy in Dublin and Co Cork?

Country

Address: Coolduff, Kilmurry, Lissarda, Co Cork

Agent: OM2 Estate Agents

Situated within walking distance of Kilmurry village, this five-bedroom detached house was originally a two-bedroom cottage. Retaining period features such as exposed stone walls, the 375sq m property lies on over half an acre, with apple, crab apple and cherry blossom trees. To the rear of the site is a timber-frame garden room and an insulated shed with a sedum roof, and a carport for two cars. It has a B3 Ber.

Plus: Spacious B3-rated house with garden room and garage

Spacious B3-rated house with garden room and garage Minus: The property is quite close to the road

2 Crosthwaite Park South, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Extending to 98sq m, this three-bedroom duplex apartment won an architectural award in 1993. A blend of style and comfort, it has tall ceilings thanks to its location within a Victorian house, with six units in total. Bathed in light due to a large bay window, the C1-rated unit has a designated car space and is situated within a stone’s throw of Dún Laoghaire and Glasthule villages.