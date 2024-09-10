What will €350,000 buy in Cork and Dublin?

Country
Address: Toe Head, Castletownshend, west Cork
Agent: Henry O’Leary Auctioneers
If you’re in the market for a complete escape, this three-bedroom farmhouse lies on more than eight acres with panoramic views of Toe Head Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The waterfront holding (Ber G) has been vacant for more than two years and needs renovation, so should qualify for renovation grants. In addition to the house, which is 9km from Skibbereen, there are stables and sheds plus additional lands if required.
Plus: Superb waterside setting with amazing views
Minus: Renovations required
Town
Address: 6 The Willows, Monkstown Valley, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Located a few minutes from Monkstown village and the sea, close to a host of amenities, this one-bedroom, C3-rated apartment lies on the first floor. Extending to 40sq m, it has a secure lock-up storage area, communal gardens and a southwest-facing Juliette balcony, which floods the main room with light.
Plus: Excellent location close to amenities
Minus: Service charge of €1,417 a year