What will €350,000 buy in Cork and Dublin?

Country

Address: Toe Head, Castletownshend, west Cork

Agent: Henry O’Leary Auctioneers

If you’re in the market for a complete escape, this three-bedroom farmhouse lies on more than eight acres with panoramic views of Toe Head Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The waterfront holding (Ber G) has been vacant for more than two years and needs renovation, so should qualify for renovation grants. In addition to the house, which is 9km from Skibbereen, there are stables and sheds plus additional lands if required.

Plus: Superb waterside setting with amazing views

Minus: Renovations required

Town

6 The Willows has a light-filled main room

Address: 6 The Willows, Monkstown Valley, Monkstown, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Located a few minutes from Monkstown village and the sea, close to a host of amenities, this one-bedroom, C3-rated apartment lies on the first floor. Extending to 40sq m, it has a secure lock-up storage area, communal gardens and a southwest-facing Juliette balcony, which floods the main room with light.

Plus: Excellent location close to amenities

Minus: Service charge of €1,417 a year