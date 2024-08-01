Birthplace of Zig and Zag, Dustin and gang in Greystones, for €1.075m

Address : Braemar, Sidmonton Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €1,075,000 Agent : O'Gorman Properties

View this property on MyHome.ie

At the end of the Dart line lies the land of sand, sea and pastries that is Greystones, Co Wicklow. It’s a great place to live except for the Dryrobes, or at least that’s what Dustin the turkey would say, says his creator Johnny Morrison. Although the well-known character from RTÉ's the Den is himself from Sallynoggin, the puppet’s creator and his brothers, who together brought children’s TV staples Zig and Zag, Socky, Snotser and Zuppy to life, all grew up in this 1960s home built by their parents on Sidmonton Road in the seaside town.

It was near impossible to be a child in Ireland during the Den’s original run, from 1986 to 2010, without being aware of and entertained by the Morrisons’ creations. Ciaran, the eldest of the brothers, came up with Zig and Zag (along with Mick O’Hara) while in art college, and enlisted Johnny, who was then doing his Leaving Cert, to join them. Joey also got in on the fun and was the voice of Socky and Snotser. They would put on performances in “the back room” (marketed as the snug) of Braemar, Johnny says. Their mum was probably thinking they should get a real job, he jokes, but says she was happy to see them doing it.

Greystones seems to draw many creatives to its shores, likely because of the peace and privacy of the sea, Johnny says, as he walks his dog along North Beach. All the Morrison brothers have come back to settle in Greystones and, when he’s not called on to be Dustin, Johnny works as a writer, while Ciaran writes for animation and Joey works in film.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen/diningroom

Braemar, named for a hotel that formerly occupied the site, has been in their family for almost 60 years, and Johnny would like to see another family settle here and keep it for just as long. The detached four-bedroom home metres from the seafront is on the market through O’Gorman Properties, seeking €1.075 million.

READ MORE

The sought-after location offers the “best of both worlds”, according to selling agent Sonya O’Gorman, as it’s less than a two-minute walk from the sea while being set on a quiet road, across from attractive period homes. It is near the harbour marina, where the recently opened Scéal Bakery is still causing a stir, with lines out the door, as well as the established Bread 41 bakery, which is a five-minute walk in the direction of the town centre. Either way, a prospective resident will be spoiled for choice in this mecca of baked goods.

Study

Snug, where the Morrison brothers would practise their puppeteering skills

Main bedroom with en suite

West-facing garden

Braemar’s boxy facade is telling of the period in which it was built, as is the wood-panelled glazing at its entrance. The property, extending to 164sq m (1,765sq ft) with a C Ber, has been presented well for sale, with a kitchen that was updated about five years ago.

You enter the house into a square porch, with a WC on the left, and the hallway on the right. The main livingroom is set on the right side of the property overlooking the west-facing lawned section of the garden. The rest of the living areas are to the rear. An airy kitchen/diningroom with a large central island opens out to a patio. Off the kitchen is a rear hallway and a utility room. A study sits beyond that, leading to a snug at the front of the house.

Upstairs, ascending by the open wooden staircase, are the en suite main bedroom, two further good-sized double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a bathroom.

For commuters to Dublin city centre, Dart services from Greystones take about 50 minutes to reach Pearse station, while you could drive it via the M11 and N11 in 30 to 50 minutes, depending on traffic.

This spacious seaside home in such a vibrant location will surely attract prospective buyers’ interest. And who knows what future characters could be created here, in Braemar’s hallowed halls?