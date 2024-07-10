Extended three-bed Phibsborough villa for €595,000

Address : 47 Geraldine Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €595,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

This terraced house at number 47 Geraldine Street in Phibsborough is not, as its exterior would imply, a small house on one level, it’s a three-bed villa over two levels that has been thoughtfully and cleverly extended, and now has an area of 97sq m (1,044sq ft).

The feel and charm of the house is most impressive. Entering the front door, from the tiny railed garden to the front, there are stripped pine floors in the hall, dado rails and coving, and handy built-in shelving under the stairs.

The livingroom to the right is stunning with an accent wall of deep blue, built-in bookshelves, a white fireplace with cast-iron inset, and stripped pine floors, stained a darker colour than those in the hall, which add to the cosy feel of the room, and an original sash window with shutters.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

When the current owners first bought 47 Geraldine Street in 2006, it was their first home and they undertook big renovations, extending to the rear to create a C-shaped living space positioned around a courtyard. They installed double glazing in the sash windows, reclaimed the old shutters and modernised the house while keeping the old-world features very much in place. The high ceilings render a sense of spaciousness that belies the house’s footprint.

READ MORE

The main bedroom lies behind the livingroom. It has built-in sliding wardrobes, a small black cast-iron fireplace and a double door out into the courtyard. Beyond the original section of the house lies an extension; there’s a dining area with doors that also open out on to the yard, it is tiled in a grey slate, a small step leads into a galley kitchen with white subway tiles, timber-topped units, a large range cooker and a bay window with inset Belfast sink and dishwasher.

Behind the kitchen is a utility, a bathroom and a bedroom that could be ideal for a home office or study. It’s easy to imagine how great this space would be with all the doors thrown open on a warm sunny day, and would also be a great entertaining space, with a good flow between the ground-floor rooms. There’s plenty of room in the courtyard for seating areas to catch the sun and make the most of the private space.

Kitchen

Dining area

Upstairs there’s a pretty bedroom and an en suite with white subway tiling and a shower.

This house is a period property in walk-in condition. It has been freshly painted for sale.

The Ber is a D1 and the location is wonderful, next to the Royal Canal for walking and running and also beside the amenity of Blessington Street Basin, which is a firm favourite of locals and a great spot for hanging out on summer days. Geraldine Street is close to Stoneybatter and Phibsborough, so there will be no shortage of restaurants, bars and cafes to choose from.

Main bedroom

Bedroom on first floor

Courtyard

In terms of transport there’s a wealth of options with the Broadstone Luas green-line stop a five-minute walk away, plenty of buses within a five-minute walk and the M50 a 20-minute drive away. The planned Dublin Metro is set to have a stop at the Mater hospital, which is less than a five-minute walk from the property. It is being brought to the market by Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €595,000.