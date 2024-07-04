Victorian pile in Wicklow with coach house, paddocks and tennis court for €1.55m

Address : Rossanagh House, Rosannagh Lower Rathnew, Co Wicklow Price : €1,550,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald & Clarke Auctioneers

Its entry on Buildings of Ireland, the National Built Heritage Service website, describes Rossanagh House as “a well-preserved example of a substantial later Victorian strong farmer’s house”. The term “strong farmer” has nothing to do with physical strength or prowess, but is a reference to the type of tenancy that was in place. “Strong farmers” were those who leased larger plots, where their financial strength permitted them to build larger houses than the usual one- or two-roomed thatched cottages.

The entry on the site lists the house as “Rossana Lower, Rathnew”, to differentiate the property from the nearby entry of “Rossana House, Rossana Upper”, a castellated five-bay pile dating from 1720.

Dating from between 1865 and 1885, the detached four-bay ivy-clad Rossanagh House was given a few makeovers by its current owners over their 40-year tenure and what is on offer today is a lovely period home in turnkey condition.

Aerial view of the two-acre site

The property has four reception rooms

Diningroom

Drawingroom

Extending to a most generous 426sq m overall, the accommodation includes a two-bedroom annexe as well as a beautiful cut-stone coach house and handsome stone outbuildings that form a courtyard to the rear.

Four elegantly presented reception rooms allow its Victorian grandeur to shine through with features such as original sash windows and decorative coving as well as a marble fireplace in the drawingroom and the split-level staircase on the first-floor landing.

Kitchen, informal dining and living areas open into each other

Kitchen

Along with the formal reception rooms, a tiled conservatory dating from the 1990s, a pantry, bootroom and guest loo lie downstairs as does a farmhouse-style kitchen. Spacious, with an Aga taking centre stage, the well-appointed kitchen is light-filled and opens into both a dining area and sittingroom.

Upstairs are four fine double bedrooms, three of which are en suite, with the principal enjoying a dual aspect, a walk-in wardrobe and an elegant bathroom.

In the annexe, two bedrooms, two shower rooms, a livingroom and kitchenette offer more accommodation along with a sauna and gym.

The owners, now downsizing due to an empty nest, kept, and indeed bred, horses on the two-acre site. A stable block consists of three stables, a hay loft and small paddock with a variety of uses, including a sand arena.

Tennis tournaments with barbecues were held once a month with four families competing, keeping the court busy during the summer months.

A courtyard lies to the rear of the house

Courtyard buildings have been renovated

Converted coach house

As testament to how the house can cater for larger events, one of the owners’ children was married here, with 280 guests entertained in a marquee on the paddock behind the tennis court. They say they also remember sitting as small children on the stairs during their parents’ dinner parties, stealthily waiting for desserts to be served so they could sneak down and swipe some.

Located halfway between Ashford and Wicklow, with rolling hills and beaches on the doorstep, while it feels a million miles away, Dublin city is reachable from the Dart at Greystones, which is a 15-minute drive away, and there are Intercity trains from Wicklow town, which is less than 10 minutes away.

All in all it’s a lovely spot, and the owners say they hope another family will get to enjoy the magic they have had for the past 40 years. Rossanagh House is now on the market through joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and Clarke Auctioneers, seeking €1.55 million.