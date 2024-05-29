Hidden gem on half an acre off Military Road in Killiney for €2.75m

Address : Abbeylands East, Military Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €2,750,000 Agent : DNG

It was the arrival of the railway to Killiney in 1854 that spurred its building boom and led to a significant change in road layouts, which are today a series of narrow routes that meander and twist until they reach the sea.

Back then – 170 years ago this year – the train to the city centre took just 25 minutes, compared with about 40 minutes on the Dart today.

Quite a bit of development was undertaken by a Mr Joshua Cheator (or Chaytor) who had significant amounts of land in Killiney at the time, including St Anne’s, Mentone Buenavista and Abbeylands. These mid-19th century homes “were built to reflect the status and position of the family that lived there,” according to Between the Mountains and the Sea, Peter Pearson’s invaluable book on the development of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. Pearson goes on to explain as previous houses were seen to be rather plain, it was common for wealthy Victorians to embellish their houses with porticos, stucco and elaborate cornicing.

Drawingroom has a fine bay window, tall ceilings and a period fireplace

This is true of Abbeylands East, an elegant and imposing detached house dating from 1860. Sitting on a generous half-acre site, it has sumptuous ceiling work and ornate architraves in the main reception rooms along with elegant corbels beneath the eaves on its front facade.

There’s quite a bit of space over three floors, 401sq m (4,316sq ft) to be precise, and if that’s not enough there is development potential as the site occupies half an acre – a significant size for its location. This is of course subject to the usual planning requirements.

With the owners now downsizing, this Victorian pile would benefit from some refurbishment works to bring it up to date.

At hall level are the diningroom and drawingroom, both of which have fine bay windows, attractive coving and marble fireplaces. Beyond is a family room, also with a bay window, and a sunroom, where an inner hall leads downstairs. Here it’s all a bit of a movable feast, as there are three good-sized storerooms, a study, livingroom, laundry room, kitchen and pantry.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, with a fifth at hall level opposite the diningroom.

Its location, just off Military Road, is a spot you might not have realised exists and consists of just three houses. This property is the only detached residence on the private driveway, framed by large granite pillars. There are views to the Dublin Mountains and the Sugar Loaf, and panoramic views of Killiney Bay and Bray Head.

The property is minutes from the Dart station and beach, and Dalkey village is a short distance away with a wide array of shops, restaurants, bars and cafes. Gardens are fully private and secluded, being mainly to the side and rear – but still retaining a good lawn space to the front. The generous half-acre site has ample parking for about six cars and a large detached garage.

While it could do with being upgraded in places – such as removing sinks in the bedrooms and modernising the kitchen – it’s an elegant pile with views of the sea on a generous well-landscaped site in a much sought after location, so is sure to create interest. Abbeylands East, which is Ber-exempt, is now on the market seeking €2.75 million through DNG.