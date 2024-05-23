Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath and Roscommon

30 Stocking Wood Green, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€825,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 165sq m (1,781sq ft). Located in a cul-de-sac close to St Enda’s Park and Marlay Park, schools and transport networks, the house has a sunny south-facing rear garden. Ber rating is B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

76 Rathdrum Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

76 Rathdrum Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

€390,000, Auctioneera

Semidetached two-bedroom house extending to 60sq m (646sq ft). Constructed in the 1940s, the property was rewired in 2018 and has an insulated attic and private side patio. The rear garden is south-facing and has a garden shed with electricity which can be used as a utility room. Ber rating is D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

39 Belmont Lawn, Stillorgan Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

39 Belmont Lawn, Stillorgan Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€895,000, DNG

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 118sq m (1,270sq ft). Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has a wide, raised site along with a southwest-facing rear garden offering scope to extend – subject to planning. It has a partially floored attic accessed via a pull-down ladder. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Parochial House, Bohermeen, Navan, Co Meath

Parochial House, Bohermeen, Navan, Co Meath

AMV €439,000, Smith Harrington Auctioneers

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 331sq m (3,559sq ft). Dating from the 1800s, the property retains many of its original features and sits on 3.5 acres. Located less than 8km from Navan, it has a number of farm and cut-stone buildings offering a range of uses. Auction on July 9th. Ber rating is G

On View: Strictly by appointment at smithharrington.ie

Lack, Whitehall, Co Roscommon

Lack, Whitehall, Co Roscommon

€170,000, REA Seamus Carthy

Detached three-bedroom bungalow extending to 109sq m (1,173sq ft). Located 4km from the village of Tarmonbarry, the property has a well on site and stone outbuildings with further potential – subject to the necessary planning permission. Ber rating is E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at reacarthy.ie