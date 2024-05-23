Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath and Roscommon

Including houses in Rathfarnham, Crumlin, Blackrock, Navan and Whitehall

30 Stocking Wood Green, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu May 23 2024 - 05:15

€825,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 165sq m (1,781sq ft). Located in a cul-de-sac close to St Enda’s Park and Marlay Park, schools and transport networks, the house has a sunny south-facing rear garden. Ber rating is B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

76 Rathdrum Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

€390,000, Auctioneera

Semidetached two-bedroom house extending to 60sq m (646sq ft). Constructed in the 1940s, the property was rewired in 2018 and has an insulated attic and private side patio. The rear garden is south-facing and has a garden shed with electricity which can be used as a utility room. Ber rating is D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

39 Belmont Lawn, Stillorgan Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€895,000, DNG

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 118sq m (1,270sq ft). Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has a wide, raised site along with a southwest-facing rear garden offering scope to extend – subject to planning. It has a partially floored attic accessed via a pull-down ladder. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Parochial House, Bohermeen, Navan, Co Meath

AMV €439,000, Smith Harrington Auctioneers

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 331sq m (3,559sq ft). Dating from the 1800s, the property retains many of its original features and sits on 3.5 acres. Located less than 8km from Navan, it has a number of farm and cut-stone buildings offering a range of uses. Auction on July 9th. Ber rating is G

On View: Strictly by appointment at smithharrington.ie

Lack, Whitehall, Co Roscommon

€170,000, REA Seamus Carthy

Detached three-bedroom bungalow extending to 109sq m (1,173sq ft). Located 4km from the village of Tarmonbarry, the property has a well on site and stone outbuildings with further potential – subject to the necessary planning permission. Ber rating is E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at reacarthy.ie

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

