Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath, Cork, Cavan and Waterford

Matzaro, 179 Strand Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4

€1.725 million, Sherry FitzGerald

Semidetached four-bedroom, double-fronted villa extending to 237sq m (2,555sq ft). With uninterrupted views over Dublin Bay to Howth, the property has a southwest-facing garden to the rear. It is 15 minutes to Dublin Airport (via the tunnel) and is close to lots of amenities. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Wilkinson, Navan, Co Meath.

€650,000, Savills

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 373sq m (4,014sq ft). Lying on an acre of landscaped gardens, the property – set over two floors – dates from 2006 and has the benefit of a ground-floor en suite bedroom. It has a detached garage to the side which could also be used as a home office. Ber B2

On View: Strictly by appointment at savills.ie

Ballygurteen, Clonakilty, West Cork.

€320,000, Pat Maguire Properties

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 186sq m (2,000sq ft). Lying on a quarter-acre on the main road between Clonakilty and Dunmanway, the offering is a former public house. There is also a large yard with outbuildings offering further potential. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at patmaguireproperties.com

62 River Run, Belturbet, Co Cavan.

€159,000, Terry Hyland Estate Agents

A three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 103sq m (1,100sq ft). It lies just 200 yards from the water’s edge at the rear, where there are lovely views from the principal bedroom of the river Erne system and the private jetty on site, making it a lovely potential home for those who love fishing, kayaking and boating. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at thyland.ie

Knockaveelish, Dunmore East, Co Waterford.

€375,000, DNG Reid & Coppinger

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 200sq m (2,153sq ft). Set on 1¼ acres overlooking Creaden Bay and the Waterford Estuary, the property is a five-minute drive from the village of Dunmore East, with golf, sailing, surfing and horse-riding nearby. Ber E2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dngreidandcoppinger.ie