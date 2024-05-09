What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Connemara?

Oyster and Seagull Cottages, Cloonamore, Inishbofin Island, Co Galway: properties have direct beach access to the safe and sheltered Cloonamore Strand

Country

Address: Oyster and Seagull Cottages, Cloonamore, Inishbofin Island, Co Galway

Agent: Matt O’Sullivan

You can’t get much closer to the sea than these two holdings on an island 12km off the Connemara coastline. There’s five bedrooms between the two fishermen’s cottages overlooking the water that have stood here for more than 200 years. With direct beach access to the safe and sheltered Cloonamore Strand, they enjoy a fabulous setting with views to Croagh Patrick and super sunsets. Sleeping 11 between two houses, there’s a sun-trap garden behind and a modern ancillary building. It also includes a plot on the foreshore with the potential to build steps to the sand.

Plus: Idyllic beachfront setting with a cafe and hotel within a 15-minute walk

READ MORE

Minus: Ber is E1 so could be chilly in winter

Town

200 Navan Road, Dublin 7, has a southwest-facing rear garden

Address: 200 Navan Road, Dublin 7

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Extending to 113sq m/1,216sq ft (including garage) this semidetached three-bedroom house has two reception rooms and a southwest-facing rear garden. There is the potential for an extension to the rear and/or garage conversion subject to the necessary planning permission. The property is in excellent order throughout.

Plus: Great location, good condition and southwest rear aspect

Minus: Despite recent upgrades the property has a Ber of D2